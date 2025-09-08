Edible Garden’s Kick. Sports Nutrition, Sports Nutrition Product of the Year, Introduces Clean Labeled Creatine, Pre and Post Workout Recovery Products, and Bold Flavors Featuring Dubai Chocolate and Pistachio Ice Cream at ECRM





BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced it will showcase its innovative, award-winning Kick. Sports Nutrition line, recently recognized as the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards, at ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session, taking place September 7–10, 2025 at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“Consumers today are more discerning than ever about what they put into their bodies, how it tastes, and how it makes them feel,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “With Kick. Sports Nutrition, we deliver innovative, clean label, better-for-you products that taste incredible and perform. Guided by our Farm to Formula® approach, we draw on Edible Garden’s expertise in controlled environment agriculture to ensure every product is built on a foundation of freshness, transparency, and quality. As Edible Garden, The Flavor Maker, the Company is uniquely qualified to deliver bold new innovations from clean labeled creatine and pre- and post-workout recovery products to indulgent flavors like Dubai Chocolate and Pistachio Ice Cream, proving that great taste and great health can go hand in hand.”

“With the creatine category projected to grow nearly fourfold over the next five years, we see a tremendous opportunity for Kick to capture share in this expanding market while meeting the evolving needs of a broader, more diverse consumer base. Our promise to consumers is simple: clean label, better-for-you, never in doubt.”

ECRM connects brands and buyers worldwide, specializing in seamless product discovery through distraction-free, curated one-on-one meetings. Since 1994, it has hosted more than three million meetings, helping thousands of brands enter retail chains and food service operations. With its high-tech, high-touch approach, ECRM fosters innovation, enhances product visibility, and creates unique business opportunities — delivering more productive outcomes than conventional trade shows. For Edible Garden, the event provides a powerful platform to showcase its expansion into better-for-you categories that align with growing consumer demand for clean, effective, and great-tasting products.

The creatine category is one of the fastest-growing segments in sports nutrition, projected to surge from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $4.21 billion by 2030, with U.S. sales alone expected to nearly quadruple in the same period. Once linked mainly to bodybuilding, creatine is now embraced by women, seniors, and wellness-focused consumers for benefits ranging from performance to cognitive support. In fact, women are driving much of this momentum, with purchases up more than 320% in early 2025, far outpacing men’s growth. At the same time, the broader sports nutrition market continues its rapid expansion, projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032, according to IMARC Group, highlighting the significant growth potential for Kick as it expands within this dynamic category.

A copy of the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition video is available here.

A copy of the Company’s Farm to Formula video is available here.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

