Zeo Energy Corp. to Present at ROTH Capital’s Solar & Storage Symposium at RE+ 25 on September 9, 2025

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,” “Zeo Energy,” or the “Company”), a Florida-based provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at ROTH Capital’s 12th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium on Tuesday, September 9, at the upcoming RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, which runs from September 8-11, 2025.

The symposium, hosted by ROTH Capital during RE+, provides investors and companies the opportunity to connect and present the latest trends in solar technology and storage innovation. RE+ is North America’s premier clean energy conference and trade show, encompassing a wide spectrum of renewable energy technologies under one roof. Developed by the nation’s leading clean energy organizations, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), RE+ reflects an ongoing entrepreneurial approach to renewing best practices across the clean energy landscape as the marketplace evolves. RE+ delivers on the missions of both SEIA and SEPA in a way that strengthens the industry domestically and globally, through networking and education, and by creating an energetic and engaging marketplace to connect buyers and suppliers.

Being held this year at The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, the event has been historically known as Solar Power International (SPI) before rebranding as RE+ to better reflect its broadened focus. Last year’s RE+ attracted over 40,000 clean energy professionals, including 14,000 senior executives and over 1,300 exhibitors.

Zeo senior management team members will be in attendance to meet with industry professionals, potential customers and partners, investors, and other stakeholders. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a meeting with Zeo, please contact your ROTH Capital representative or Gateway Group at ZEO@gateway-grp.com.

About RE+ Events

RE+ Events is a global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen, Inc., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy. For more information on Zeo Energy Corp., please visit www.zeoenergy.com.

Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts

For Investors:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

ZEO@gateway-grp.com