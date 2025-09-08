UMeWorld Expands Growth Strategy with DAGola China Launch, Biofuel Pilot Plant, and Future SAF Potential

MIAMI, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), a public company engaged in functional nutrition and sustainable biofuel innovation, today provided a comprehensive corporate update.

UMeWorld operates a dual-growth platform powered by a single proprietary enzymatic technology. This breakthrough process enables the Company to deliver both DAGola™ functional cooking oils, clinically validated to improve metabolic health, and enzymatic biofuels, designed to convert low-cost feedstocks into sustainable biodiesel. This “one technology, two markets” strategy uniquely positions UMeWorld at the intersection of wellness and sustainability, offering investors exposure to both consumer health and renewable energy.

Alongside operational progress, UMeWorld also announced its intention to redomicile from the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”) to the State of Delaware, USA as part of its long-term growth strategy and preparation for a potential uplisting to a senior U.S. stock exchange.



DAGola Functional Cooking Oils



UMeWorld’s flagship brand, DAGola™, continues to gain traction in the fast-growing functional foods sector. The brand has received strong reviews on Amazon, validating both product quality and consumer demand. To accelerate growth, the Company is preparing a micro-influencer marketing campaign aimed at expanding awareness and engagement across social media platforms.

A major milestone is expected in Q4 2025, when DAGola sales in China are scheduled to begin through a local established sales platform with a proven distribution network. This launch will be supported by targeted digital marketing and e-commerce initiatives. Looking further ahead, management plans to expand DAGola into Southeast Asia and the EU in 2026, building on rising demand for healthier edible oils and leveraging clinical validation.



Timeline Roadmap:

Now (2025): Scaling U.S. sales through Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels.

Q4 2025: China launch with local distribution and integrated digital campaigns.

2026: Expansion into Japan, Korea and EU markets.

The global edible oil market is valued at more than $250 billion annually, while the functional foods sector exceeds $150 billion. With clinically validated benefits - including up to 80% less triglycerides and proven improvements in metabolic health - DAGola is well-positioned to capture share within these large, growing markets.



Biofuel Pilot Plant in Malaysia



Building on the same enzymatic technology that powers DAGola, UMeWorld is expanding into the renewable energy sector. Preparations are underway to establish the Company’s first biofuel pilot plant in Malaysia, with a planned production capacity of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per year.

The pilot plant will focus on converting palm oil mill effluent (POME), used cooking oil (UCO), animal fats, and other low-cost feedstocks into sustainable biodiesel. A key objective of the facility is to obtain EU and U.S. certification for UMeWorld’s enzymatic biofuel, which will pave the way for access to premium markets and carbon credit opportunities. Achieving certification will also serve as the foundation for developing a full-scale commercial plant that meets international standards.

Timeline Roadmap:

2025–2026 (12–18 months): Pilot plant development and certification process.

2027–2028 (2–3 years): Planning and execution of a commercial-scale facility meeting EU/US standards.

Beyond 2028: Expansion opportunities into U.S., EU, and Asia-Pacific markets.

The global biodiesel market is projected to exceed $90 billion by 2030, driven by strong EU and U.S. mandates for renewable energy adoption. By focusing on low-cost, waste-based feedstocks, UMeWorld aims to deliver both cost efficiency and sustainability advantages over conventional chemical and HVO-based biodiesel production methods.

Future Potential: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

Beyond biodiesel, UMeWorld’s enzymatic process is also adaptable to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), one of the fastest-growing renewable energy markets. By pre-treating difficult feedstocks such as POME, UCO, and animal fats under mild, selective conditions, the Company’s technology can produce cleaner intermediates that integrate seamlessly with established hydroprocessing steps used in SAF production. Global aviation regulators and airlines are committing to ambitious carbon reduction goals, with SAF expected to represent a growing share of jet fuel consumption by 2030. UMeWorld’s long-term strategy includes exploring SAF pathways, positioning the Company to potentially supply low-carbon aviation fuel to premium international markets and form strategic partnerships with refiners and airlines.

Redomiciliation to Delaware

In parallel with these operational initiatives, UMeWorld is taking a major step to strengthen its corporate governance and capital markets profile. The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a plan to redomicile through a statutory merger and share exchange. Upon completion, all outstanding shares of UMeWorld Limited (BVI) will be exchanged for shares of a newly incorporated Delaware entity, UMeWorld Inc.

Redomiciling to Delaware will provide the Company with a stronger corporate governance framework, greater transparency, and closer alignment with U.S. investor expectations. Most importantly, it establishes the structural foundation necessary for a potential uplisting to a senior U.S. stock exchange such as the NYSE or Nasdaq.

“Redomiciling to Delaware is not just a legal formality,” said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld Limited. “It’s a strategic milestone that enhances our credibility, strengthens our corporate foundation, and positions UMeWorld to engage more fully with U.S. capital markets. Alongside DAGola’s growth and our biofuel expansion, this move sets the stage for long-term value creation.”

The redomiciliation is subject to customary shareholder approval and regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). UMeWorld will provide further details, including anticipated timelines and shareholder instructions, in upcoming communications.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld is redefining the cooking oil industry through science and innovation. Our flagship product, DAGola™, contains up to 80% less triglycerides than traditional oils and is clinically proven in multiple human trials to support heart health and improve lipid metabolism. Using a proprietary enzymatic technology, we produce functional oils that help combat metabolic syndrome, which affects over 47 million Americans 1 billion people globally. This same advanced process also converts palm and used cooking oils into eco-friendly biofuels. Our mission is to lead in next-generation nutrition and sustainable energy, delivering innovation with real-world impact. The Company’s enzymatic technology also has potential applications in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a rapidly emerging renewable energy market.

About DAGola Inc.

DAGola Inc. is the U.S. branch of UMeWorld Limited. It focuses on selling innovative food products in North America. To learn more about DAGola Inc., visit www.dagolaoil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, UMeWorld or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by UMeWorld with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of UMeWorld's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause UMeWorld's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause UMeWorld's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in UMeWorld's filings with the SEC. In addition, UMeWorld operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. UMeWorld does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements also include, but are not limited to, the potential development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) pathways.

