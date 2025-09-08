Hudson RPO Evolves into Hudson Talent Solutions, Reflecting a Bold New Chapter of Elevated Global Talent Solutions Capabilities

Launches New Website: www.hudsontalent.com

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO today announced a major milestone in its evolution: a rebrand and name change to Hudson Talent Solutions, reflecting the company’s broadened vision and expanded global capabilities. The rebrand is accompanied by the launch of a new website, www.hudsontalent.com.

The move represents the culmination of a transformative period of investing in new technologies which today have positioned the company to deliver industry-leading, end-to-end solutions designed to meet the evolving challenges of its clients. These include:

Launch of Hudson Digital , a proprietary talent ecosystem platform, enabling clients to make faster, more data-driven workforce decisions.

, a proprietary talent ecosystem platform, enabling clients to make faster, more data-driven workforce decisions. Expansion into multiple new geographies, including Singapore, Japan, Middle East, and Latin America strengthening its footprint as one of the world’s most competitive Talent Solutions Businesses.

strengthening its footprint as one of the world’s most competitive Talent Solutions Businesses. Offering of multiple new complimentary products , including Executive Search, Employer Brand, and Contingent/Agency practices.

, including Executive Search, Employer Brand, and Contingent/Agency practices. Redefining the Talent Ecosystem, by announcing a new philosophy that connects strategy, technology, and people into seamless total talent solutions.

“These recent milestones have set the stage for who we are today,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions. “By evolving into Hudson Talent Solutions, we’re signaling to the market that we are more than an RPO… we are a global talent partner offering data-driven, brand-enhanced, and scalable solutions specifically designed to meet clients’ needs across the entire talent lifecycle.”

Mr. Zabkowicz added, “While our name is changing, our mission and values remain the same. Clients can continue to expect the same partnership, commitment, and results-driven approach that have always defined our talented team. The new name reinforces our strategic objective to become the industry leader in total talent solutions while staying adaptable to the evolving workforce landscape.”

The new hudsontalent.com serves as a modern hub for organizations to explore the company’s expanded offerings, which now include:

Recruitment Process Outsourcing End-to-end recruitment solutions tailored to your needs - whether you’re hiring at scale, launching a new project, or navigating seasonal spikes. Our RPO services flex to fit your goals, culture, and workforce strategy.

End-to-end recruitment solutions tailored to your needs - whether you’re hiring at scale, launching a new project, or navigating seasonal spikes. Our RPO services flex to fit your goals, culture, and workforce strategy. Talent Advisory Clarity, strategy, and results. Our advisors help you connect hiring data with decision-making uncovering root causes, identifying opportunities, and building smarter, more sustainable talent strategies.

Clarity, strategy, and results. Our advisors help you connect hiring data with decision-making uncovering root causes, identifying opportunities, and building smarter, more sustainable talent strategies. Executive Search Leadership that drives impact. Our executive search experts find leaders who align with your vision, values, and strategy accelerating growth and shaping culture.

Leadership that drives impact. Our executive search experts find leaders who align with your vision, values, and strategy accelerating growth and shaping culture. Talent Intelligence Our AI-powered digital ecosystem and the backbone of future-ready hiring. Fusion brings together next-gen tools, agentic AI, and human expertise to solve today’s biggest recruitment challenges, fast.

Our AI-powered digital ecosystem and the backbone of future-ready hiring. Fusion brings together next-gen tools, agentic AI, and human expertise to solve today’s biggest recruitment challenges, fast. Employer Branding Our branding services include developing a unique employer value proposition (EVP), designing a branded careers website, creating compelling recruitment marketing materials, and more. We work closely with our clients to understand their needs and tailor our services to their specific goals.

Our branding services include developing a unique employer value proposition (EVP), designing a branded careers website, creating compelling recruitment marketing materials, and more. We work closely with our clients to understand their needs and tailor our services to their specific goals. Contingent Workforce Flexible talent, delivered with precision. Our MSP solutions streamline contingent workforce management, reduce risk, and ensure compliance so you can scale with confidence.

Flexible talent, delivered with precision. Our MSP solutions streamline contingent workforce management, reduce risk, and ensure compliance so you can scale with confidence. Total Talent Management One strategy. Every talent type. We unify permanent, contract, and contingent hiring into a single, strategic solution maximizing efficiency, improving mobility, and aligning talent with business goals.





Messaging such as “Smarter hiring starts here” and “Talent fuels growth” captures the company’s refreshed brand promise: to deliver customizable, integrated, and insight-driven talent solutions that accelerate business growth.

“The launch of Hudson Talent Solutions is the natural progression of everything we’ve been building,” concluded Mr. Zabkowicz. “From our geographic expansion in Asia to our integration of branding and intelligence platforms, we’re bringing together the pieces of a next-generation talent strategy, one designed to help clients thrive in an increasingly complex workforce landscape.”

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions (formerly Hudson RPO) is a global leader in talent acquisition and workforce strategy. With operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, the company delivers customized, scalable talent solutions that combine data, technology, employer branding, and advisory expertise. Its consultative, end-to-end approach empowers organizations to attract, engage, and retain top talent worldwide. Learn more at www.hudsontalent.com.

Contact:

Crystal McKinsey

Global Head of Marketing

crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com