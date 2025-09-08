Idaho Copper Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

Boise, Idaho, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Copper Corp. (OTC: COPR), a critical minerals developer advancing a flagship copper-molybdenum project in Idaho, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Idaho Copper management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight Idaho Copper’s focus on exploring and developing a massive copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Boise County, Idaho, the “CuMo” project. The CuMo project is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the western hemisphere, likely the largest undeveloped molybdenum deposit in the world, and contains significant amounts of silver, rhenium, and tungsten. All these minerals are considered critical or of strategic importance. The project comprises approximately 2,640 acres and currently consists of 126 federal unpatented lode mining claims, and 6 patented mining claims.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. Lucas A. Zimmerman, Managing Director at MZ North America, and Ian Scargill, Senior Vice President, will provide guidance to Idaho Copper on corporate and financial communications, including roadshow and investment conference coordination in key financial hubs and enhancing brand visibility through financial and social media channels.

Zimmerman commented: “Copper and molybdenum are critical and strategic minerals vital to modern technologies, clean energy, and defense systems. Copper is essential for electrical infrastructure, renewable energy, and electric vehicles, driving high global demand. Goldman Sachs predicts that by 2030, copper demand will increase nearly 600% from the growing needs of the energy transition alone. Molybdenum, used primarily in steel alloys, is crucial for energy, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities have heightened global interest in securing stable supplies of these minerals. In the U.S., the strategic risk posed by the reliance on imported minerals has prompted the Department of Defense (“DOD”) and Department of Energy (“DOE”) to provide grants to fund up to 50% of the development costs of certain mining projects. Exploration and production of these critical minerals presents substantial potential in the evolving domestic resource economy, creating a compelling investment opportunity for Idaho Copper.”

Scargill added: “Idaho Copper’s CuMo project is ideally situated in a top 10 mining-friendly jurisdiction globally. The site is 36 miles from Boise with good road access, excellent infrastructure including road and nearby rail access, water for operations, electric power and natural gas nearby, and a skilled workforce in the Boise area. From a 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), at lowest PEA cut-off grade, contained metal in the Measured and Indicated category is over 1.6B lb Molybdenum, almost 4B lb Copper and 179M oz Silver. This makes CuMO potentially one of the world’s lowest-cost primary Molybdenum mines and single largest yearly Molybdenum producer. Projected average yearly production from the PEA was 43M lb Molybdenum, 84M lb Copper, and 3.57M oz Silver.”

Andrew Brodkey, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper, commented: “We are highly focused on our medium-term goal to advance CuMo to pre-feasibility, as we continue to see strong demand for U.S. domestic sources for copper and molybdenum. We are now working on an updated PEA and the submission of a DOD white paper as a candidate for development grants. We expect to commence a pre-feasibility study in early 2026, with target completion in late 2027. We are also finalizing preparations for a near-term application to uplist to the NYSE American exchange. With enormous upside potential and a strategic U.S. location, we believe Idaho Copper has the potential to become an important domestic producer of critical minerals. We look forward to working with Lucas, Ian and the team at MZ Group to communicate our vision to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on Idaho Copper, please visit the Company’s website at idaho-copper.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to COPR@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit mzgroup.us.

About Idaho Copper Corporation

Idaho Copper Corporation (OTC: COPR) is a critical minerals developer advancing the “CuMo” flagship copper-molybdenum project in Boise County, Idaho. Spanning 2,640 acres, a 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment found that at the lowest cut-off grade, CuMo is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the western hemisphere (~4B lb Copper), likely the largest undeveloped molybdenum deposit in the world (1.6B lb), with significant quantities of silver, rhenium, and tungsten as well. To learn more, please visit our website at idaho-copper.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

