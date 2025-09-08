374Water Announces Hosting and Collaboration Agreement with Crystal Clean

Agreement to Serve as a Model for Future Collaborations to Create a National Network of TSDF Partnerships

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced a Waste Destruction Services (“WDS”) collaboration agreement focused on PFAS eradication with Crystal Clean, a leading provider of environmental and waste management solutions to commercial, industrial, and government end-markets.

374Water will establish a full-service WDS operation to unlock significant revenue opportunities across municipal, federal, and industrial market verticals. Operations at one of Crystal Clean’s facilities will include its proprietary AirSCWO technology, pre- and post-treatment systems, and ancillary equipment. This agreement will allow 374Water to actively pursue large federal destruction contracts for Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (“AFFF”), granular activated carbon (“GAC”), ion exchange resin (“IEX”), and other PFAS contaminated wastes. 374Water will also pursue large municipal and industrial PFAS waste destruction contracts which are ideal for this facility. In addition, Crystal Clean and 374Water will actively market AirSCWO WDS to existing customers, who approve of the technology, and thereby secure additional waste streams for destruction.

During 2025, 374Water intends to establish its WDS operations focused on PFAS eradication, the WDS operations will initially utilize the AirSCWO 6 system, which has the potential, over time, to generate $3 million to $5 million in annual recurring revenue. 374Water may install a second AirSCWO 6 system in 2026 to meet increased client demand.

In addition, 374Water has begun to build its mobile AirSCWO fleet for onsite WDS for clients who prefer onsite destruction projects and operations. The company intends to build a fleet of mobile AirSCWO systems to meet specific customer needs.

“Crystal Clean is an ideal partner to enable our waste destruction services business to scale rapidly and support growing demand across a wide array of market verticals and waste streams," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “The combination of 374Water’s AirSCWO destruction technology and Crystal Clean’s experience collecting and concentrating PFAS waste streams unlocks significant potential revenue for both companies, including destruction contracts for Federal PFAS-contaminated waste streams. With Crystal Clean’s 25-plus years of experience as a leader in the environmental services market, we believe this partnership will empower us to unlock the massive PFAS waste destruction market.”

“At Crystal Clean, our vision is to protect the Earth’s resources by helping the business world run cleaner,” said Brian Recatto, President & CEO of Crystal Clean. “This partnership strengthens our position as a leader in the safe and effective removal of PFAS from the environment. By hosting 374Water’s super critical water oxidation system at one of our waste treatment facilities, we are bringing together proven PFAS destruction technology with our trusted operations to better support the evolving needs of government and industrial clients. This is a strategic move that builds upon our existing capabilities to concentrate PFAS waste, allowing for safe, efficient, and compliant destruction.”

About Crystal Clean

Crystal Clean provides environmental and industrial services to a wide range of customers including manufacturers, vehicle maintenance businesses, utilities, and government agencies. With a network of more than 120 environmental services branches, industrial service facilities, and waste treatment centers across the continental U.S., Crystal Clean provides tailored solutions that help customers manage their chemical, liquid, and solid waste streams while reducing regulatory burdens.

Crystal Clean’s service offerings include parts cleaning, containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum wastewater services, emergency and spill response, industrial and field services, and antifreeze collection, recycling, and product sales.

To learn more about Crystal Clean, visit www.crystal-clean.com.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to whether 374Water will be able to unlock revenue from its WDS operations, whether 374Water will be successful in obtaining federal, municipal and industrial waste destruction contracts, the timing for 374Water to launch WDS operations and 374Water’s ability to establish additional WDS operations, 374Water’s ability to scale its operations, demand for 374Water’s solutions, and 374Water’s ability to destroy PFAS at scale, and 374Water’s future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause 374Water’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or 374Water’s achievements or those of its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water’s control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as 374Water’s subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

