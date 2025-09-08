Presidio Property Trust Announces the Refinance Mortgage on a Commercial Property

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (“Presidio” or the “Company”), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust (“REIT”) announced that on September 4, 2025, the Company refinanced the mortgage loan on its One Park Center property, located in Westminster Colorado, and entered into a loan agreement for $6.1 million, a term of five years, with an interest rate of 6.83%. The loan also calls for interest only payments for the first six months and has no prepayment penalty.

“Despite the challenging capital markets environment, we are pleased that we were able to complete our second office property loan refinancing in the last two months including our Genesis Plaza property in August and now our One Park Center property this month,” said Gary Katz, the Company’s Chief Investment Officer.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in the sun belt states. Presidio’s office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio’s website at https://www.PresidioPT.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “should” and “could.” Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the closing of the business combination with Conduit within a certain timeframe or at all. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .

