Malibu Boats Unveils the All-New 2026 Wakesetter 22 LSV—Elevating Performance, Style, and Innovation On the Water

LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NYSE: MBUU), a global leader in recreational powerboat manufacturing, announced today the launch of the highly anticipated 2026 Malibu Wakesetter 22 LSV. The new flagship model introduces significant enhancements in wake sports performance, technological advancements at the helm, and unparalleled onboard comfort, setting new standards for the boating industry.

Featuring a bold redesign, the 2026 Wakesetter 22 LSV incorporates Malibu’s exclusive Power Rise & Slide Helm Seat, an advanced 15.8” touchscreen Command Center, upgraded three-coil wireless phone chargers, and refined design elements specifically engineered for enhanced ride quality and ease of operation. Available with Malibu’s customizable Wake Plus or Diamond hulls, the 22 LSV is tailored to deliver the industry’s best wakes and waves to accommodate all styles of riders.

“This is not just a new model year. It’s a new era for the 22 LSV,” said Rachael Green, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Malibu Boats. “Our team engineered over a dozen breakthrough features into the 2026 edition — from helm personalization to acoustic upgrades — delivering the most intuitive and stylish 22-foot boat on the market, inspired directly by real user feedback. It’s a testament to Malibu’s commitment to innovation, performance-driven design, and helping our customers discover their Truth on the Water.”

Professional wakeboarder and Malibu athlete Tarah Mikacich, who has been part of the Malibu family since 2012, added: “The new 22 LSV is a dream to ride behind. It’s super intuitive for drivers, and everything just works — from the tower to the helm to the wave itself. It’s easily the most fun I’ve ever had behind a boat.”

The 2026 Malibu Wakesetter 22 LSV is now available to order through Malibu’s worldwide dealer network. Customers can also utilize Malibu’s interactive 3D Boat Builder at www.malibuboats.com to personalize their perfect boat.

