Kevin Flavin, PE, CFM, Joins IETLink as New Vice President of Operations

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IETLink announces the addition of Kevin Flavin, PE, CFM, to its senior leadership team, further establishing itself as the leader in remote monitoring solutions (RMS). With more than 25 years of hands-on experience in the field, Kevin brings a wealth of water management and engineering knowledge to IETLink’s rapidly growing business. Kevin’s background includes various water resources project designs and analyses. Kevin’s engineering career has required a keen understanding of instrumentation, telemetry, data mining, and QA/QC to support surface water quantity and quality modeling and compliance permitting.

“Expanding the current engineering team with Kevin at the helm allows IETLink to capitalize on our growing momentum in the RMS market. IETLink has made a name for itself in landfill monitoring. With renewable natural gas becoming an increasing part of our focus, we are now positioned to make inroads with wastewater,” says Randall Adkins, CEO of IETLink. “Kevin’s engineering experience with environmental instrumentation and technology is a key reason we’re so excited to have him in a leadership role. He understands RMS isn’t an option for environmental management; it’s a necessity.”

IETLink’s RMS solution includes an informational dashboard that streams data to mobile and desktop devices in real time. Environmental sites can obtain past and present data to shift from reactive to proactive management. With the data provided by IETLink, environmental site managers can better allocate resources, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and help ensure compliance.

“IETLink’s real-time monitoring dashboard is the most innovative environmental telemetry ever. One of my favorite features is the archived data. Our clients can use past and current data to watch for site trends, which means they can train their staff to be aware of signs that could be problematic,” notes Kevin Flavin, IETLink VP of Operations. “We’ve found that site management can train their staff to monitor and anticipate issues not yet visible based upon historical data. This means IETLink’s technology can be incredibly effective at avoiding emergencies, which reduces expenses. There is nothing like IETLink’s dashboard on the market and IETLink can complement or enhance outdated SCADA systems so inexpensively. I’m excited to help take this company to the next level.”

Kevin will contribute to IETLink’s successful expansion in the landfill, mining, and renewable natural gas verticals while growing its presence in the wastewater and water management industries. From a technical perspective, Kevin will drive the IETLink product roadmap and help focus on product enhancement as IETLink develops new technologies.

IETLink is the leader in RMS technology, working with landfill, mining, and natural gas companies throughout North America to deliver critical data to site engineers and techs. Since January 2025, IETLink has logged more than 3,500,000 continuous site monitoring hours, which have reduced the number of site emergencies, improved compliance, and increased site monetization for its clients.

For sales and product inquiries, please email kflavin@IETLink.com or call 863-563-0053.

Finally, a better way to manage your environmental site.

About IETLink

IETLink is a Division of Integrated Environmental Technology, LLC (IET). For 16 years, IET has provided turn-key design-build and field services for the Solid Waste Industry. IETLink, a GSA-approved vendor, provides advanced environmental monitoring and telemetry systems for solid waste, landfill gas, and renewable energy applications. The company aims to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency by delivering real-time visibility into critical environmental systems. For more information about IETLink, visit www.ietlink.com or call 863- 563-0053.

Media Contact

David Goldstone

The Small Marketing Agency

407-753-7577

info@thesmallmarketingagency.com

www.thesmallmarketingagency.com