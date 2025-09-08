A. Duie Pyle Named 2025 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Translogistics

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 101-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named a 2025 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by long-time partner Translogistics, Inc. (TLI), a top-rated third-party logistics provider based in Pennsylvania.

Each year, TLI recognizes carriers across several transportation categories for their performance, reliability and overall service quality to customers. Pyle was selected as the top regional LTL provider based on its strong on-time delivery, shipment volume and commitment to exceptional service. In 2025, Pyle achieved a 94.45% on-time pickup rate and a 99.36% on-time delivery rate across TLI-managed freight.

“TLI has been a valued and trusted partner for many years, and receiving this recognition further showcases the Pyle People’s dedication to service quality, responsiveness and operational excellence,” said Shawn McGhee, vice president of national accounts at A. Duie Pyle. “It’s especially meaningful coming from another Pennsylvania-based company that shares our values of integrity, partnership and long-term collaboration.”

“I personally have worked with Pyle since it had a single terminal in West Chester, Pa., and the company has grown into an exemplary carrier with outstanding performance metrics and service. Its exceptional service extends to every person we interact with at Pyle,” said Tim Wolfskill, LTL sourcing & pricing manager at TLI.

With a strong regional footprint and a persistent focus on customer satisfaction, Pyle continues to raise the bar in the LTL industry by delivering outstanding service throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit https://aduiepyle.com/

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

​​About Translogistics, Inc (TLI)

Translogistics, Inc. (TLI) is a nationally recognized, non-asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider delivering tailored transportation solutions and supply chain visibility to shippers across North America. Backed by a customer-first approach and innovative technology , TLI has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted names in logistics—reflected by its status as the top-rated 3PL on Google. With a dedicated team of logistics experts and a proven commitment to continuous improvement, TLI helps companies optimize costs, streamline operations, and drive long-term value through smarter shipping solutions .