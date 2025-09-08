Pixelle Specialty Solutions Board of Directors Appoints Julie Schertell as CEO

Spring Grove, PA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors for Pixelle Specialty Solutions (“Pixelle” or “the Company”) announced the appointment of Julie Schertell as CEO of Pixelle. Ms. Schertell succeeds Ross Bushnell, who has stepped down as CEO to pursue new opportunities.

Schertell is a leader in the specialty materials industry, known for driving transformational change that empowers employees and delights customers. With more than 30 years of operational and commercial experience, she has successfully built high-performing teams, executed large-scale change initiatives, and increased customer satisfaction. During her time as President and CEO of both Mativ Holdings and Neenah Inc., she repositioned each company for accelerated growth and improved profitability.

The Board would like to thank Ross for his leadership during his tenure as CEO as he oversaw the successful sale of the Stevens Point, WI mill and led the business through the difficult decision to close the Chillicothe, OH facility. Ross will remain with Pixelle through September to serve as an advisor to Pixelle’s board and ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“Pixelle has a strong core business, with unique capabilities and a talented team,” said Julie Schertell, CEO of Pixelle Specialty Solutions. “As we enter this new chapter, I am excited to lead the company forward by investing in our Spring Grove site and strengthening customer relationships through innovation, supply chain programs, and exceptional products, service, and quality.”

Pixelle has taken a number of actions to reposition the company, focus the portfolio, and invest for the future, including new efforts in our Spring Grove site that will improve productivity, cost, and quality. Pixelle remains committed to putting the needs of its customers and employees first.

About Julie Schertell

Julie most recently served as President and CEO of Mativ Holdings (NYSE: MATV), which was created from the merger of Schweitzer Mauduit International and Neenah Inc. Julie led the merger, achieved targeted synergies, repositioned the portfolio, selling non-strategic businesses, and reduced non-operating costs by an additional 15%, driving growth and margin improvements. Prior to the merger, Julie was President and CEO of Neenah, Inc where she led the company to record free cash flow and repositioned the portfolio for growth, entering new categories and driving increased innovation and improved customer satisfaction.

Prior to these roles, Julie served in positions of increasing responsibility at Georgia-Pacific Company (GP), including Vice President of Sales Strategy and Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Consumer Products Division.

Julie has a proven track record of scaling businesses globally, leading complex organizations, developing talent, building a strong culture of accountability and delivering results.

She earned her MAcc from the University of Georgia, and her BS in Accounting from Florida State University.

About Pixelle

Headquartered in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC is a leading manufacturer of specialty papers, with operations in North America. Through innovation, quality, collaboration, and research and development, Pixelle – a proud American company – delivers high-performance solutions with one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the industry. For more information, visit www.pixelle.com.