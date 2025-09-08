Introducing tastyfx's New Prime Account: Elevate Your Forex Trading Experience with 6% APY

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tastyfx, the fastest-growing[1] forex broker in the United States, today launches tastyfx Prime, delivering previously unattainable benefits exclusively for high-volume, experienced traders.

Prime clients earn an exceptional 6% APY on available cash through November 30, 2025 – rates that remain elusive at traditional forex brokers. To qualify for monthly interest payments, Prime account holders deposit $50,000 or more to hold the account and achieve $10 million USD in monthly notional trading volume. Following the promotional period, Prime clients continue earning industry-leading interest rates dependent on the US market environment at that time.

In addition to a boosted interest rate, Prime traders access reduced spreads up to 44% lower than tastyfx’s already competitive rates, plus cashback rewards reaching 15% of spread paid – all without additional commissions. This combination delivers measurable cost savings that active, professional traders demand.

Prime clients receive dedicated support through specialized Prime Client Managers, providing bespoke account solutions and strategic guidance tailored to each trader's objectives. This personalized service ensures Premium traders have the tools and support needed to optimize their forex strategies.

"We're seeing sophisticated traders increasingly turn to forex to capitalize on growing interest rate volatility," said Pete Mulmat, CEO of IG North America, the parent company of tastyfx. "Our new Prime account uniquely positions these high-volume clients to profit from trading opportunities while earning industry-leading returns on their cash - rates that have become increasingly rare in today's market."

To learn more about the Prime account and how to create one, please visit tastyfx's website.

Available funds amount

Interest earned until November 30, if deposit is made today

(September 8) $10k $136 $20k $273 $30k $409 $40k $546 $50k $682 $100k $1,137 $200k $2,047 $300k $2,956 $400k $3,866 $500k $4,775

About tastyfx

Tastyfx, formerly known as IG US, is a retail foreign exchange dealer and part of IG US Holdings, Inc., (“IG North America”), the parent to tastytrade, an award-winning brokerage firm, tastylive, the financial content and education platform, and tasty Software Solutions, LLC. IG North America is a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world.

Forex trading involves risk. Losses may exceed deposits.

[1] Based on client assets per the December 2024 Retail Forex Obligations report published by the CFTC (3-year percentage change).