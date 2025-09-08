Decorum Wealth Management Launches with Support from LPL Strategic Wealth

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Ronald Ewing, CFP®, Edward Macha, Alex Pittz, AAMS®, Brian Gudgel, CFP® and Andrew Curiel IV, CFP®, CEPA®, AWMA®, APMA® have launched a new independent practice, Decorum Wealth Management, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth. They reported serving approximately $1.8 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from UBS.

Located near Sacramento, Calif. in Merced, Ewing, Macha, Pittz, Gudgel and Curiel have been collaborating for nine years and were brought together by advisors nearing retirement at UBS PaineWebber & Co. to lead the next chapter of the firm. The highly accredited team has more than 80 years of industry experience. Their clients include a diverse range of individuals and businesses, such as mom-and-pop shops, high-net-worth corporations and retirees.

“Our practice is very family-centric and we often serve multiple generations of a family. We connect with our clients on a personal level to relate on a higher level,” said Macha. “In a world where technology prevails, our firm commits to having a service-oriented relationship with clients to ensure that additional personal touch. We believe it is essential to safeguard them from fraud and other financial risks, provide ongoing education and demonstrate our commitment to their well-being.

Gudgel added, “As independent advisors, we recognize that exceptional client service is the foundation of our practice and a strategic differentiator in today’s complex financial landscape. Our approach is built on the understanding that every client relationship represents a long-term partnership guided by trust and transparency. By aligning our services with each client’s unique goals, we deliver not only responsive support but also anticipate their evolving needs—helping them navigate changing markets and life transitions.”

Why Decorum Wealth Management made the move to LPL

The Decorum Wealth Management team, which also includes Clinton Moore, Nicholas Pistoresi, Thomas Ochinero, Melissa Frazier, Suzanne Smith and Holly Jeppesen, chose to affiliate via LPL’s comprehensive supported independence solution, LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically.

In addition to having access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. After the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by a team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.

“Our team chose LPL because of the differentiated value of Strategic Wealth. At first, the idea of going independent seemed like a tall challenge, but with the steppingstones that Strategic Wealth provides, it became doable and even aspirational, giving us renewed energy for this next phase of our business,” said Ewing.

Pittz stated, "We expect this transition will deliver better technology and experiences for our clients. We are also focused on continuous growth and may consider expanding to more locations in the future. Starting this new chapter with LPL and our team is something we eagerly anticipate."

Scott Posner, LPL’s managing director of business development, said, “We welcome the Decorum Wealth Management team and congratulate them on going independent with LPL Strategic Wealth. LPL is proud to support the team as they build their ideal practice by delivering the innovative technology and sophisticated capabilities that lead to an elevated client experience. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful relationship with the team and seeing them continue to grow and thrive at every step.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial. Decorum Wealth Management and LPL are separate entities.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

