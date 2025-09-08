AI in Diagnostics Market Projected to Reach USD 8.21 Billion by 2032, Accelerated by Clinical Adoption and Breakthrough AI Algorithms – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Ai In Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.21 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 22.51% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The U.S. market alone contributed USD 0.68 billion in 2024, with expectations to hit USD 3.17 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 21.31%. This growth reflects a major shift toward AI-assisted clinical decision-making, as healthcare systems adopt machine learning tools for faster, more accurate diagnostics in oncology, radiology, cardiology, and pathology.





Market Overview

AI-driven diagnostics is also no longer an emerging trend, but is solidifying its place as one of the critical pillars of modern medicine; AI can identify abnormalities earlier by analyzing massive datasets, guide pathologists in interpreting biopsy results, and enable physicians to predict patient outcomes with greater accuracy.

Some of the major factors driving the market are:

Increasing Healthcare Spending: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders both makes a strong case for symptomatic and preventive detection as well as diagnosis.

Digitization of healthcare: The extensive adoption of EHR (electronic health record) and interoperability standards have enabled AI training at scale.

Radiologists and pathologist’s shortages → Need to embrace AI as a force multiplier for clinical teams

Regulatory Approvals the U.S. FDA has approved more than 500 medical devices with an AI/ML component, indicating increased confidence for AI customized instruments.

Major Companies in the AI in Diagnostics Market Include:

Siemens Healthineers

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Riverain Technologies

Vuno Inc.

Aidoc

NovaSignal Corporation

Imagen

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

GE Healthcare

AliveCor Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Segment Analysis

By Component, the AI in Diagnostics Market is expected to be Dominated by Software Segment

The software segment was the largest in the market share in 2024, which constituted 46.10% due to data analysis, imaging interpretation, and predictive modeling in healthcare settings. Growth is attributable to factors such as growing presence of AI algorithms in diagnostic workflows, increased need for real-time clinical decision support, and software-based solutions that are highly scalable and enable providers to improve accuracy, efficiency, and patient outcomes with less hardware investments.

On the basis of diagnosis, the neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in diagnostics market.

The neurology segment held the largest share of the AI in diagnostics market in 2024 due to the nature of a lot of neurological disorders as they need to be analyzed in data heavy ways to be diagnosed properly. The high incidence of Alzheimer’s and stroke, and the necessity for early and accurate diagnosis, coupled with the ability of AI systems to evaluate brain imaging and patient data with precision at a scale to impact global healthcare delivery and tailor treatment decisions at the optimal time for individualized outcomes are key factorsTop of Form

Asia-pacific likely to register fastest growth in AI in diagnostics market;north America continue to dominate

In 2024, North America holds the largest share at 55.40% during the period of forecast for the market of AI in diagnostics owing to the components such as advanced health care infrastructure, high adoption of digital technology and huge investment in AI research in the region. The region, in addition to featuring a strong presence of skilled professionals and deep collaboration between tech firms and providers, has also been quick to see AI diagnostic solutions deployed, improving efficiency, accuracy and outcomes; cementing its ongoing leadership position in diagnostics driven by AI.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR which results to growing healthcare investments, expanding digital infrastructure, and increasing level of awareness about advanced diagnostic solutions in the region. Emerging economies are rapidly deploying AI technologies to enhance medical diagnostics accuracy, accessibility, and healthcare overall which drives up the market growth due to its deep penetration in multiple sectors of healthcare and the presence of large patient populations, unmet medical needs, and government initiatives to tackle challenges associated with this domain.Top of Form

Recent Developments

In 2025, Google Health revealed its AI mammography tool had 15% fewer false negatives when applied to national breast cancer screening programmes compared with human beings.

In February 2025, Siemens Healthineers unveiled its latest update for its AI-Rad Companion platform, which supports multi-modal imaging.

In late 2024, Tempus collaborated with top U.S. cancer centers for further embedding this AI-powered clinical trial matching as part of the oncology workflows.

In Deember 2024, PathAI launched a next-generation digital pathology platform for real time tissue analysis.

In Q4 2024, Aidoc landed FDA clearances for the AI solution that detects pulmonary embolism, which helps to further expand its portfolio of triage suite.

Statistical Insights & Trends

The proportion of U.S. hospitals employing at least one AI-enabled diagnostic tool has exceeded 40 percent and is expected to climb beyond 75 percent by 2030.

Radiology AI is likely to drive 45%+ of market revenue as of 2032.

AI-assisted diagnostics can save physicians between 20–40% in processing time for every case, which alleviates physician burnout & increases patient throughput.

More than 65% of providers will run AI workloads on cloud platforms by 2027, signaling increasing cloud adoption for AI diagnostics.

Over USD 5 billion0 2024 in global AI finance for healthcare indicates the market continues to be eye catching.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Prevalence & Demographic Trends:

Helps clients understand the incidence and demographic profile of diseases (oncology, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases), allowing targeted deployment of AI-enabled diagnostic solutions for the most affected populations.

Service Utilization Patterns:

Helps clients identify which diagnostic modalities (imaging, lab tests, pathology, genomics) are most in demand, supporting optimized resource allocation and AI solution portfolio planning.

Technology & Treatment Trends:

Helps clients track adoption of advanced AI technologies (machine learning algorithms, predictive analytics, AI-assisted imaging, clinical decision support), guiding investment in high-growth, high-return innovations.

Economic & Accessibility Indicators:

Helps clients evaluate affordability, reimbursement policies, and accessibility of AI diagnostic tools to refine pricing, distribution, and market entry strategies.

Preventive & Public Health Initiatives:

Helps clients leverage AI-driven preventive care programs, early disease detection campaigns, and health awareness initiatives to expand diagnostic coverage and improve population health outcomes.

Regulatory & Compliance Insights:

Helps clients navigate evolving regulations, standards, and certification requirements for AI diagnostics, reducing compliance risks and accelerating product approvals.

Competitive & Market Positioning Analysis:

Helps clients assess competitor strategies, emerging startups, and partnership opportunities to strengthen market positioning and identify white-space opportunities in AI diagnostics.

AI in Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.62 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.51% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services)



By Diagnosis (Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest and Lung, Neurology, and Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

