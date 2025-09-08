TRUNNANO Breaks Through Technological Barriers, Successfully Launches High-Purity Calcium Hexaboride Powder

LUOYANG, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading global nanomaterials supplier, recently announced that under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, the company has successfully overcome the technical challenges of industrially producing high-purity calcium hexaboride (CaB6) powder. This breakthrough will significantly advance technological innovation in multiple high-end fields, including new energy materials and high-temperature metallurgy, and provide stable and reliable high-end material solutions to global customers.





Calcium hexaboride, a high-performance material with a unique crystal structure, boasts exceptional neutron absorption, high melting point, high hardness, and excellent electron emission properties. It holds irreplaceable value in applications such as nuclear shielding materials, specialty ceramics, and high-temperature refractory materials. However, the industrial production of high-purity, ultrafine-particle calcium hexaboride powder has long faced three major technical bottlenecks: difficulty in controlling purity, uneven particle size distribution, and high production costs.

Roger Luo pointed out, "During the synthesis of calcium boron hexaboride, boron is highly oxidizable and calcium is highly reactive, making it difficult to achieve both precise chemical composition and crystal structure integrity using traditional processes. Furthermore, the preparation of nanoscale calcium boron hexaboride powder requires precise control of the reaction temperature and atmosphere; any slight deviation can lead to product agglomeration or excessive impurity levels."

Product Name MF Purity Particle Size Bulk Density Melting Point Color Calcium Hexaboride CaB6 98%/90% -325 mesh/5-10um 2.33 g/cm3 2230℃ Gray Black

Technical Parameters of Calcium Hexaboride CaB6 Powder

Facing these challenges, the TRUNNANO R&D team, after three years of technical research, successfully developed a new process that consistently achieves a purity of over 99% for calcium boron hexaboride powder, with an average particle size of 5 to 10 microns and a concentrated particle size distribution, significantly improving batch-to-batch consistency.

The launch of TRUNNANO's high-purity calcium boron hexaboride powder provides key material support for multiple strategic emerging industries. In the new energy sector, this material can be used in neutron absorbers for advanced nuclear reactors; in the industrial sector, it can be used as a high-performance refractory additive and a raw material for conductive ceramics.

A professor from the School of Materials Science at a university commented, "The calcium hexaboride powder provided by TRUNNANO has reached internationally advanced levels in terms of purity and particle size control. This provides a reliable material foundation for our research and is expected to accelerate technological innovation and commercialization in related fields."

Moving forward, TRUNNANO will continue to increase its R&D investment and deepen its collaboration with research institutions and industry partners, contributing more Chinese wisdom and solutions to the development of the global new materials industry.

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.

