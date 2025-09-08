TransPerfect Launches Five New GlobalLink Integrations

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced five new integrations for GlobalLink®, TransPerfect’s award-winning technology suite combining translation, AI-powered content creation, workflow automation, and system integrations in one scalable enterprise solution.

The new integrations include:

Webflow

Bynder

ServiceNow Dynamic Translation Spoke

Sitecore Content Hub

Stibo Systems



These integrations extend GlobalLink’s capabilities for multilingual content management.

Rachel Wolan, Chief Product Officer at Webflow, remarked, “Our partnership with TransPerfect combines GlobalLink’s translation technology with Webflow’s Website Experience Platform to make going global easier and faster. Together, we’re enabling businesses to create website experiences that engage and convert audiences in their target markets around the world.”

Benefits of GlobalLink include:

– Cost and Time Savings: Reduces localization costs by up to 50% and accelerates time-to-market by more than 70%.

– Seamless Integrations: Connects directly with 100+ leading CMS, PIM, and e-commerce platforms.

– Flexible Workflows: Combines AI, automation, and human expertise to deliver consistent, high-quality multilingual content.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “These integrations allow clients to access GlobalLink’s functionality for multilingual content, from the familiar user interfaces of systems they are already using.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.