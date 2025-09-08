Thermal Jumpers Market Size Worth USD 20,12,537.70 Thousand by 2034 Driven by EV Adoption and Electronics Miniaturization

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of market size, the global thermal jumpers market size was valued at USD 9,65,735.00 thousand in 2024 and is estimated to rise from USD 10,29,176.20 thousand in 2025 to over USD 20,12,537.70 thousand by 2034. The market is growing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2025 to 2034. The growing awareness of thermal protection in electric vehicles and the popularity of outdoor sports drive the market growth.

In terms of volume, the global thermal jumpers market volume accounted for 1,79,132.70 units in 2025 and is predicted to grow from 1,85,391.00 units in 2026 to nearly 2,90,089.90 units by 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Thermal Jumpers Market Key Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 37% in 2024.

North America is poised to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.65% from 2025 to 2034.

By material, the aluminum nitride (AlN) segment contributed the highest market share of 42% in 2024.

By material, the silicon nitride (Siâ‚ƒNâ‚„) segmentis growing at a solid CAGR of 9.04% between 2025 and 2034.

By mounting style, the surface-mount thermal jumpers (SMD) segment held the major market share of 56% in 2024.

By mounting style, the embedded thermal jumpers segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.55% from 2025 to 2034.

By thermal conductivity, the high-thermal conductivity jumpers segment captured the highest market share of 51% in 2024.

By thermal conductivity, the ultra-high thermal conductivity jumpers (>200 W/m·K) segment is expanding at a solid CAGR of 8.55% between 2025 and 2034

By application, the power electronics segment generated the largest market share of 38.18% in 2024.

By application, the automotive electronics segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 9.11% in the forecast period.

Thermal Jumpers Market Size (USD Thousand) Analysis

Thermal Jumpers Market Size by Material (USD Thousand) 2021 to 2024

By Material - US$ Thousand 2021 2022 2023 2024 Aluminum Nitride (AlN) 2,80,562.0 3,05,713.6 3,30,105.5 3,57,185.2 Beryllium Oxide (BeO) 87,511.2 93,926.6 99,888.0 1,06,643.9 Silicon Nitride (Si₃N₄) 1,48,504.3 1,62,986.7 1,77,228.9 1,93,564.8 Ceramic-based 1,64,415.8 1,76,214.4 1,87,131.5 1,99,564.0 Others (Metal-based, etc.) 89,726.5 96,163.0 1,02,100.9 1,08,777.1 Total 7,70,719.9 8,35,004.4 8,96,454.9 9,65,735.0



Thermal Jumpers Market Size by Thermal Conductivity (USD Thousand) 2021 to 2024



By Thermal Conductivity - US$ Thousand 2021 2022 2023 2024 Standard Thermal Jumpers (1-5 W/m·K) 3,02,976.2 3,23,179.6 3,41,375.3 3,61,216.6 High-Thermal Conductivity Jumpers (5-200 W/m·K) 3,50,832.1 3,83,156.8 4,14,732.1 4,50,520.3 Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity Jumpers (>200 W/m·K) 1,16,911.6 1,28,668.0 1,40,347.5 1,53,998.1 Total 7,70,719.9 8,35,004.4 8,96,454.9 9,65,735.0



Thermal Jumpers Market Size by Thermal Conductivity (USD Thousand) 2021 to 2024



By Mounting Style - US$ Thousand 2021 2022 2023 2024 Surface-Mount Thermal Jumpers (SMD) 4,37,184.4 4,75,274.6 5,11,958.0 5,53,141.2 Through-Hole Thermal Jumpers 2,20,351.6 2,36,036.0 2,50,556.9 2,66,923.1 Embedded Thermal Jumpers 1,13,183.9 1,23,693.8 1,33,940.0 1,45,670.7 Total 7,70,719.9 8,35,004.4 8,96,454.9 9,65,735.0



Thermal Jumpers Market Size by Application (USD Thousand) 2021 to 2024



By Application - US$ Thousand 2021 2022 2023 2024 Power Electronics 2,69,301.1 2,93,396.7 3,16,643.7 3,42,711.8 LED Lighting Systems 1,00,875.3 1,07,675.6 1,13,846.9 1,20,793.2 RF & Microwave Components 80,086.9 87,029.4 93,697.7 1,01,226.1 Automotive Electronics 1,54,444.2 1,69,359.6 1,84,079.6 2,00,792.9 5G & Telecom Infrastructure 1,11,613.6 1,20,123.1 1,28,120.1 1,37,130.0 Others (Medical Devices, etc.) 54,398.8 57,420.0 60,066.8 63,081.0 Total 7,70,719.9 8,35,004.4 8,96,454.9 9,65,735.0



Thermal Jumpers Market Overview

A thermal jumper is an electrical component made up of electrical insulating materials. Thermal jumper offers high thermal conductivity and electrical isolation. A thermal jumper provides benefits like circuit integrity, extension of component life, and higher power handling. They transfer heat from the hot component to the heat sink. Thermal jumpers are widely used in applications like RF amplifiers, data servers, power supplies, diodes, converters, and laser diodes.

Emerging Trends in the Thermal Jumpers Market

Smart Thermal Management Solutions: Thermal jumpers are evolving into intelligent components, incorporating embedded sensors and smart materials that dynamically adjust heat flow in response to operating conditions.

Advanced Materials & Architectures: Innovations such as phase change materials (PCMs), nanocomposites, and ceramic-enhanced polymers are being adopted to improve thermal conductivity, reduce weight, and enhance survival under extreme thermal stress.

Lightweight & Compact Designs: There's increasing demand for ultra-compact and low-mass thermal jumpers tailored for high-density electronics, enabling effective heat dissipation without adding bulk.

Custom-Tailored Solutions for Specific Use Cases: Thermal jumpers are increasingly being engineered with bespoke form factors and performance profiles, optimized for sectors like aerospace, electric vehicles, or advanced semiconductor devices.

Thermal Jumpers Market Opportunity

Growing Electronic Industry Surges Demand for Thermal Jumpers

The growing electronic industry and increasing adoption of electronic devices like laptops, smartphones, computers, and wearables increase demand for thermal jumpers. The increasing miniaturization of electronic devices increases the adoption of thermal jumpers for effective thermal management. The development of high-power electronics components increases the adoption of thermal jumpers.

The growing expansion of 5G infrastructure and integration of artificial intelligence with electronics increases the adoption of thermal jumpers. The growing development of advanced power modules, CPUs, and graphic processing unit (GPUs) for electronics increases the adoption of thermal jumpers. The increasing modernization of electronics and the complexity of electronics increase demand for thermal jumpers. The growing electronic industry creates an opportunity for the growth of the thermal jumpers market.

Limitations and Challenges in the Thermal Jumpers Market

What is the Limitation for the Thermal Jumpers Market?

High Manufacturing Cost Limits the Expansion of the Market

Despite several benefits of the thermal jumpers, the high manufacturing cost restricts the market growth. Factors like the need for premium materials, complex manufacturing processes, specialized machinery, advanced fibers, and stringent quality control are responsible for high manufacturing costs. The need for premium materials like specialized synthetic blends and merino wool increases the costs.

The utilization of advanced synthetic fibers like spandex, polyester, and nylon increases the cost. The advanced techniques, like the development of a protective layer and specialized coatings, increase the cost. The need for specialized machinery and the requirement of a skilled workforce increase the cost. The high manufacturing cost hampers the growth of the thermal jumpers market.

Thermal Jumpers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9,65,735.00 Thousand Market Size in 2025 USD 10,29,176.20 Thousand Market Size by 2034 USD 20,12,537.70 Thousand CAGR (2025 to 2034) 7.74% Dominating Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region (2025 to 2034) North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Material Type, Mounting Style, Thermal Conductivity, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Thermal Jumpers Market Regional Outlook

How Big is the Asia Pacific Thermal Jumpers Market?

Asia Pacific thermal jumpers market size reached USD 3,80,936.4 thousand in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 8,16,487.20 thousand by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.84% from 2025 to 2034.

How Asia Pacific Dominated the Thermal Jumpers Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the thermal jumpers market in 2024. The growing fashion trends and growth in textile heritage increase demand for thermal jumpers. The increasing demand for comfort products and high spending on fashionable winter wear increases the adoption of thermal jumpers. The rise in online shopping and growing outdoor recreational activities increases demand for thermal jumpers. The growth in winter tourism and the growing demand for stylish winter wear increase the adoption of thermal jumpers, driving the overall growth of the market.

Why is North America Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Thermal Jumpers Market?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing outdoor activities like winter trekking, skiing, and snowboarding increase demand for thermal jumpers. The strong preference for winter apparel and the increasing need for athletic wear increase demand for thermal jumpers. The ongoing technological advancements in thermal jumpers and the availability of a wide products support the overall growth of the market.

Thermal Jumpers Market Segmentation Insights

Material Type Insights

Why did the Aluminum Nitride Segment Dominate the Thermal Jumpers Market?

The aluminum nitride (AIN) segment dominated the thermal jumpers market in 2024. The growing demand for various electronic devices like wearables, smartphones, and tablets increases the adoption of aluminum nitride. AIN offers high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation.

The rise in electric vehicles and the growing miniaturization of electronic devices increase demand for AIN. The expansion of 5G networks and strong support for wireless communication increase demand for AIN. The growing demand for AIN across industries like power electronics, aerospace, and defense drives the overall growth of the market.

The silicon nitride segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing development of automotive components like brake parts, turbocharger rotors, and exhaust manifolds increases demand for silicon nitride. The focus on enhancing the safety of aircraft and the growing miniaturization of electronic devices increase the adoption of silicon nitride. The increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles increases demand for silicon nitride for the development of various automotive components, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Mounting Style Insights

How the Surface-Mount Thermal Jumpers Segment Held the Largest Share in the Thermal Jumpers Market?

The surface-mount thermal jumpers (SMD) segment held the largest revenue share in the thermal jumpers market in 2024. The growing miniaturization of electronic devices and the complexity in electronics increase the demand for SMD. The growing development of automated pick-and-place machines and electrical isolation increases demand for SMD. The development of RF amplifiers, power supplies, and converters increases the adoption of SMD, supporting the overall growth of the market.

The embedded thermal jumpers segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The technological advancements in electronics and the development of connected devices increase demand for embedded thermal jumpers. The complexity in PCB component design and the development of data centers increase the adoption of embedded thermal jumpers. The growing utilization of embedded thermal jumpers in sectors like smart energy grids, automation, and healthcare drives the overall growth of the market.

Thermal Conductivity Insights

Why did the High-Thermal Conductivity Jumpers Segment Dominate the Thermal Jumpers Market?

The high-thermal conductivity jumpers (5-200 W/m.K) segment dominated the thermal jumpers market in 2024. The rise in electric vehicles and the growing adoption of wind & solar energy increase demand for high thermal conductivity jumpers. The growing development of high-power energy storage systems and advanced electronics increases the adoption of high thermal conductivity jumpers. The smart grid technology and growing telecommunications increase demand for high-thermal conductivity jumpers, driving the overall growth of the market.

The ultra-high thermal conductivity (>200 W/m.K) segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing development of flexible electronics and the expansion of 5G increase demand for ultra-high thermal conductivity. The ongoing advancements in industries like 5G telecommunications, power electronics, automotive, and aerospace increase demand for ultra-high thermal conductivity, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Application Insights

Which Application Held the Largest Share in the Thermal Jumpers Market?

The power electronics segment held the largest revenue share in the thermal jumpers market in 2024. The strong focus on lowering energy consumption increases demand for power electronics. The growing expansion of renewable energy sources like wind & solar energy increases the adoption of power electronics. The growing adoption of smart grid technologies and industrial automation increases demand for power electronics, driving the overall growth of the market.

The automotive electronics segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The rise in electric vehicles and the increasing development of ADAS increase demand for thermal jumpers. The growing modernization of vehicles increases the adoption of thermal jumpers for the development of autonomous, braking, and steering operations. The stringent emission regulations and strong government regulations increase demand for thermal jumpers for the development of automotive electronics. The growing development of advanced features like infotainment systems, HVAC systems, and personalised comfort features supports the overall growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Thermal Jumpers Market

Vishay Intertechnology: Offers a broad range of passive electronic components, including thermal jumpers designed for effective heat dissipation and circuit protection.



Offers a broad range of passive electronic components, including thermal jumpers designed for effective heat dissipation and circuit protection. TT Electronics: Provides custom thermal management solutions, including thermal jumper chips for high-density electronic applications.



Provides custom thermal management solutions, including thermal jumper chips for high-density electronic applications. Electrotechnik: Specializes in passive components like thermal jumpers that enhance thermal conductivity and reliability in power electronics.



Specializes in passive components like thermal jumpers that enhance thermal conductivity and reliability in power electronics. Lotus Microsystems ApS: Innovates in miniaturized thermal management systems, offering thermal jumper solutions suited for advanced microelectronic integration.



Innovates in miniaturized thermal management systems, offering thermal jumper solutions suited for advanced microelectronic integration. Stackpole Electronics, Inc. (SEI): Manufactures precision resistors and thermal jumpers used in automotive, industrial, and high-frequency circuit designs.



Manufactures precision resistors and thermal jumpers used in automotive, industrial, and high-frequency circuit designs. WDI AG: Offers a portfolio of electronic components, including thermal jumper solutions for critical thermal pathways in compact devices.



Offers a portfolio of electronic components, including thermal jumper solutions for critical thermal pathways in compact devices. Delta: Provides thermal jumpers as part of its extensive thermal management systems, ensuring efficient cooling in high-performance electronics.



Provides thermal jumpers as part of its extensive thermal management systems, ensuring efficient cooling in high-performance electronics. 3M: Offers advanced thermal interface materials, including thermal jumpers engineered to provide optimal heat transfer in electronic assemblies.



Offers advanced thermal interface materials, including thermal jumpers engineered to provide optimal heat transfer in electronic assemblies. Amphenol Industrial Products Group: Supplies ruggedized interconnect and thermal jumper solutions for harsh industrial environments and power electronics.



Supplies ruggedized interconnect and thermal jumper solutions for harsh industrial environments and power electronics. Charles Industries, LLC: Designs thermal management products, including thermal jumpers for telecom and broadband electronic housings.



Designs thermal management products, including thermal jumpers for telecom and broadband electronic housings. Akahane Electronics Corporation: Develops custom passive components like thermal jumpers tailored for compact and high-efficiency circuit boards.



Develops custom passive components like thermal jumpers tailored for compact and high-efficiency circuit boards. FINECS CO. LTD.: Manufactures microelectronic components, including thermal jumpers that support miniaturization and efficient heat dissipation.



Manufactures microelectronic components, including thermal jumpers that support miniaturization and efficient heat dissipation. NIDEC COPAL ELECTRONICS: Produces precision electronic components, including thermal jumpers used in temperature-sensitive applications like sensors and controls.



Thermal Jumpers Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Aluminum Nitride (AlN)

Beryllium Oxide (BeO)

Silicon Nitride (Siâ‚ƒNâ‚„)

Ceramic-based

Others (Metal-based, etc.)



By Mounting Style

Surface-Mount Thermal Jumpers (SMD)

Through-Hole Thermal Jumpers

Embedded Thermal Jumpers



By Thermal Conductivity

Standard Thermal Jumpers (1-5 W/m·K)

High-thermal conductivity Jumpers (5-200 W/m·K)

Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity Jumpers (>200 W/m·K)



By Application

Power Electronics

LED Lighting Systems

RF & Microwave Components

Automotive Electronics

5G & Telecom Infrastructure

Others (Medical Devices, etc.)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

