Breastfeeding Accessories Market to Reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breastfeeding accessories market was valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The core technology of breast pumps is experiencing a renaissance, with a focus on mimicking natural infant behavior to enhance both comfort and milk output. Annabella’s pump, which received FDA clearance in August 2024, exemplifies this trend with its unique infant-mimicking pulsatile mechanism. A sophisticated design leverages 1 peristaltic pump to replicate a baby’s wave-like tongue movement, working in concert with 1 vacuum pump for highly effective milk extraction. Such innovation signals a significant shift in the breastfeeding accessories market toward designs grounded in physiological accuracy.

This advanced approach is complemented by a drive for superior performance across the board. Lansinoh's Wearable Pump, a key product in 2024, delivers hospital-strength suction reaching a maximum of 280 mmHg, a critical benchmark for efficacy. The same pump also features 2 distinct pumping modes, stimulation and expression, allowing users to optimize milk flow based on their body's response. These specific, performance-oriented features are becoming standard expectations, pushing brands to innovate beyond mere convenience and focus on delivering clinically effective solutions that genuinely improve the breastfeeding journey for mothers globally.

Key Findings in Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 4.2 billion CAGR 8.8% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (45%) By Product Type Breast Milk Bottles (28%) By Application Hospital Grade (85%) Top Drivers Increasing number of working mothers fuels demand for accessories.

Growing awareness of breastfeeding benefits encourages longer-term commitment.

Supportive government policies and insurance coverage improve product accessibility. Top Trends Wearable and smart technology integration for enhanced user convenience.

Rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly product options.

Shift towards e-commerce platforms for purchasing and product education. Top Challenges Insufficient workplace lactation support remains a significant practical barrier.

Strong competition from the well-established infant formula industry.

Advanced Battery Life and Suction Customization Emerge as Key Competitive Battlegrounds

In the competitive landscape, user control and operational longevity have become paramount differentiators. Leading brands in the breastfeeding accessories market are locked in a race to offer greater personalization and extended use-time, recognizing that modern parents demand both flexibility and reliability. The Willow Go pump, a prominent product in 2024, provides users with an impressive 15 distinct levels of customizable suction, allowing for a highly tailored pumping experience. Similarly, the original Elvie Pump features 7 intensity settings, while the more advanced Elvie Stride offers 10 intensity settings per mode, all controllable via its companion app. The Elvie Stride 2 pump, an upgrade for 2024, further pushes performance boundaries by creating up to -300 mmHg of suction in its single-cup format.

Battery performance is another critical arena shaping the breastfeeding accessories market. The Medela Solo pump, highlighted in 2024, provides a battery life sufficient for up to 6 pumping sessions from a single charge, a significant convenience for busy mothers. Taking longevity even further, the Momcozy S12 Pro pump, also a major player in 2024, offers an exceptional 240 minutes of usage time per charge, setting a new standard for portability and freedom from power outlets. These advancements in power management and suction control are not just incremental improvements; they represent a fundamental shift in product design that directly addresses the lifestyle needs of the target consumer.

Miniaturization and Ergonomics Drive Unprecedented Discretion in Wearable Pump Designs

The wearable segment of the breastfeeding accessories market is being revolutionized by a focus on discreet, lightweight, and user-friendly designs. The primary goal is to create products that integrate seamlessly into a user's life, and that pursuit begins with minimizing size and weight. The hub of the Elvie Stride pump, a critical component, weighs less than 150 grams per cup. Medela’s Freestyle™ Hands-free collection cup is engineered to be even lighter, weighing only 76 grams. The Elvie Stride 2 is also remarkably lightweight, with each collection cup weighing just 158 grams. The entire double Elvie Stride pump system, including the hub and both cups, has a total weight of only 540 grams, making it a highly portable solution.

Beyond weight, form factor and capacity are meticulously engineered in the breastfeeding accessories market. The Elvie Stride collection cup has a height of 115 millimeters, designed for a discreet in-bra fit. Brands are balancing size with functionality, with the Willow Go pump designed with a milk collection capacity of 148 milliliters (5 oz) per cup, while the more compact Momcozy M5 wearable pump has a slightly smaller collection capacity of 120 ml. Noise is also a key consideration; the Momcozy S12 Pro is engineered to operate at a noise level below 45 decibels, ensuring quiet use. Finally, ease of maintenance is crucial, with the Medela Freestyle™ Hands-free collection cups designed with only 3 parts to simplify cleaning.

Rigorous Clinical Validation and FDA Clearances Bolster Consumer Trust and Safety

Regulatory milestones and strong clinical data are becoming essential for establishing brand credibility and market leadership in the breastfeeding accessories market. Annabella officially announced its FDA 510(k) clearance in August 2024, a significant achievement that validates its product's safety and efficacy for the U.S. market. The specific clearance number assigned by the FDA for Annabella's pump is K233479. A 2024 clinical study cited by the company to support its pump involved 30 lactating participants, a robust sample size for such a trial. The study protocol required the precise measurement of total milk output over a continuous 24-hour period, underscoring the scientific rigor behind the product's claims.

This focus on validation extends to operational longevity and intellectual property. The operating life of the Medela Solo breast pump is rated for 250 hours of use, providing a clear metric of durability for consumers. The company's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated by a patent granted to Medela in 2024 for a pump motor unit (US-11883587-B2), which had a pendency period of 989 days from its filing date, highlighting the complexity and value of the underlying technology. These official endorsements and transparent performance metrics are critical in a market where consumer trust is paramount. Annabella's U.S. launch was supported by prior seed funding of $8.5 million and strong initial sales, with over 4,000 pumps sold in Israel before its U.S. entry in January 2024.

Smart App Integration Transforms Data Tracking for Modern Parental Lifestyles

The fusion of hardware with sophisticated software is a defining trend of the breastfeeding accessories market, transforming single-purpose devices into comprehensive data-tracking ecosystems. The Lansinoh Baby 2.0 App, updated in 2024 and with its latest version being 1.1.8 in early 2025, can track pumping sessions from 2 different pumps simultaneously, a key feature for mothers who use multiple devices. The app’s utility extends far beyond pumping; it allows users to track their baby's growth against 2 standardized growth charts (WHO and Fenton) and even track diaper changes with 6 different status options for detailed logging. The app also supports tracking for multiple babies, catering directly to mothers of twins.

This deep integration of technology is now a standard feature across leading brands in the breastfeeding accessories market. The Willow Go app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, ensuring broad accessibility for its user base. Likewise, the popular MyMedela app enables users to log milk volume for up to 10 sessions per day, providing a wealth of data for monitoring milk supply. These companion apps are no longer peripheral add-ons; they are central to the product experience, offering parents invaluable insights and a sense of control over their breastfeeding and infant care journey.

Strategic Supply Chain Realignment and Manufacturing Precision Ensure Global Market Stability

Behind the scenes, leaders in the breastfeeding accessories market are navigating a complex global landscape with strategic operational adjustments and a relentless focus on quality. A key manufacturer successfully re-shored the production of 5 critical accessory components to Mexico in 2024, a move designed to mitigate geopolitical tariff impacts and shorten lead times. Manufacturing facilities are also scaling up; Medela’s primary production and distribution facility in McHenry, Illinois, spans an impressive 100,000 square feet, reflecting the volume required to serve a global customer base. Production processes are becoming more intricate, with the assembly for a new 2024 wearable pump model requiring 22 distinct steps on the production line.

Quality control has been intensified to meet rising consumer expectations for safety and reliability. A major 2024 quality control initiative by one leading brand in the breastfeeding accessories market increased the number of inspection points on its assembly line from 8 to 12, a significant enhancement. Even with such measures, market responsiveness is key, as evidenced by a voluntary recall of a specific batch of milk storage bags in early 2024 that affected 50,000 units due to sealing defects. Even logistics are being optimized, with the average shipping carton for a double electric breast pump, containing 4 units, standardized to a gross weight of 8 kilograms for efficiency.

Aggressive Retail Expansion and Direct-to-Consumer Channels Amplify Market Accessibility Globally

Brands are actively broadening their market presence through strategic retail partnerships and the expansion of digital sales platforms. In a significant move in April 2024, Willow Innovations expanded its U.S. retail presence by launching in additional Target stores nationwide, making its products more accessible to a mass-market audience. To support this expansion, Willow launched an exclusive "Find Your Flow Breastfeeding Kit" available only at Target, creating a unique value proposition for that retail channel. Similarly, Philips Avent launched its new electric pump series across 15 European countries simultaneously in February 2024, demonstrating a coordinated global rollout strategy.

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) model is also proving highly effective in the breastfeeding accessories market. Annabella launched direct online sales in the United States in January 2024, allowing the company to control its brand narrative and build direct relationships with customers. The strength of its pre-launch market was evident, as the company had already sold over 800 units of its new double pump in the Israeli market by May 2024. The digital push extends globally, with a major competitor establishing its first official e-commerce store on the 'Mercado Libre' platform in 2024, a strategic move targeting 5 key Latin American countries.

Sustainability and Material Safety Become Non-Negotiable Standards in Product Development

Corporate social responsibility and a commitment to sustainable practices are increasingly shaping product development and brand reputation. Material safety is paramount, with the 5 plastic components of the Lansinoh Wearable pump that come into contact with milk being made without BPA. These same Lansinoh components are also certified to be made without BPS, addressing a wider range of consumer health concerns. All milk-contacting components of the Annabella pump are made from food-grade silicone, another example of the industry's commitment to non-toxic materials. Durability is also a focus, with milk collection bottles for a new 2024 pump system certified to withstand 50 dishwasher cycles without material degradation.

The commitment to sustainability extends to packaging and corporate initiatives in the breastfeeding accessories market. The packaging for the Philips Avent 2024 pump model was redesigned to use 200 grams less plastic than its 2023 predecessor. The carrying bag included with a 2024 premium pump model is made from the equivalent of 12 recycled plastic bottles, and a popular pump’s user manual was shortened by 8 pages in 2024, saving an estimated 1 ton of paper annually. Brands are also investing in community support. In 2024, the Medela Cares program committed to donating 5,000 hospital-grade Symphony pumps to underserved NICUs and 10,000 specialized milk collection kits for disaster relief zones. Other initiatives include a brand sponsoring 50 free virtual lactation consultations for World Breastfeeding Week 2024, an industry-funded research grant of $50,000, and a new "trade-in" program that collected 2,000 used pumps in its first month.

Comprehensive Post-Purchase Support and Warranties Solidify Brand Loyalty and Engagement

In the final analysis, long-term customer satisfaction across the breastfeeding accessories market is cemented through robust support systems and product reliability. The warranty period for the Elvie Stride pump motor hub is a full 2 years, while its washable components and accessories carry a warranty of 90 days. Medela offers a similar structure, with a warranty for the Medela Solo motor of 1 year and a 90-day warranty for other parts. These clear warranty terms provide consumers with confidence and assurance in their investment. A major brand is taking support a step further by offering 2 free virtual fitting sessions with a lactation consultant for every pump purchased in 2024, a high-value service that directly addresses a common user pain point.

Thoughtful design and accessible parts further enhance the ownership experience in the breastfeeding accessories market. The Medela Solo pump interface features a total of 4 buttons for simple, intuitive operation. The charging cable included with the Medela Solo is a practical 1.2 meters in length. The charging times for wearable pumps are also a key consideration, with the Elvie Stride requiring 120 minutes and the Momcozy S12 Pro needing 130 minutes for a full charge. Brands are also making it easier to maintain and customize products. The Lansinoh Wearable Pump comes packaged with 4 different flange sizes in the box (21mm, 25mm, 28mm, and 30.5mm), and the replacement parts catalog for a new-for-2024 pump model contains 18 distinct spare parts available for individual purchase.

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Major Players:

Medela AG

Acute Ideas

Ameda, Inc. (International Biomedical, Ltd)

Ardo Medical AG

Artsana

Bailey Medical

Frank Buettner

Hygeia Medical Group

KaWeCo

Pigeon

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Linco Baby Merchandise Works

Mayborn Group Limited

Mee

NUK

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Products

Nursing Pad

Breast Milk Storage Bags

Sore Nipple Cream

Cleaning Products

Nipple Shields

Breast Milk Bottles

Breast Shells

Others

By Application

Hospital Grade

Personal Use

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

