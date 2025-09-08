Greystone Provides $19.8 Million in Fannie Mae DUS Financing for Build-to-Rent Community in McKinney, Texas

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $19,764,000 Fannie Mae DUS® loan to refinance Legacy on Rockhill, a newly constructed 128-unit build-to-rent community in McKinney, Texas. The transaction was originated by John Sloot, Managing Director at Greystone.

Built in 2023 and situated on a 13.21-acre site, Legacy on Rockhill consists of one-, two-, and three-bedroom single-family and duplex rental homes with modern finishes and private backyards. Property amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, bocce ball court, and gated access. The community was 93.75% leased as of July 2025.

“This financing reflects Greystone’s ability to structure efficient capital solutions for sponsors delivering high-quality rental housing in key growth markets,” said Mr. Sloot. “The Legacy on Rockhill community is well-positioned for long-term performance in the dynamic North Dallas region.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

