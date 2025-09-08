BlueGenesLab Expands Genetic Panel to Include Three New GLP-1–Related Genes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGenesLab , a precision genomics company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, today announced the addition of three genes to its clinical testing panel that influence GLP‑1 (glucagon‑like peptide‑1) biology. The expanded panel aims to improve personalized treatment strategies for metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and related cardiometabolic risks by providing clinicians and patients with a deeper genetic view of pathways that regulate GLP‑1 signaling, secretion, and response.

New Genes Added

GLP1R is the gene that encodes the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, a protein that acts as a receptor for the hormone GLP-1. Activation of the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor by GLP-1 stimulates insulin secretion from pancreatic beta cells, helping to lower blood glucose levels. It also suppresses glucagon secretion, further contributing to glucose homeostasis. GLP-1R is involved in regulating appetite and feelings of fullness by its actions in the brain. GLP-1R agonists (e.g., semaglutide), which mimic GLP-1, are used in medications for weight management. The tested mutations in GLPR1 affect the function of the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor and can be used to predict those patients who will get the most benefit from GLP-1R agonist therapy (e.g., weight loss and A1C reduction).

CTRB1 encodes a protein, chymotrypsinogen B1, that is a precursor to the pancreatic enzyme, chymotrypsin. Chymotrypsin is involved in protein digestion in the small intestine. A mutation in CTRB1 affects the clinical benefit of semaglutide therapy in patients with Diabetes Mellitus. While the current clinical data for the effects of CTRB1 mutations on clinical benefit is limited to the GLP-R1 agonist, semaglutide, theoretically these effects will extend to the other GLP-R1 agonists since their mechanisms of action are identical.

CNR1 encodes for the Cannabinoid receptor 1. Activation of the cannabinoid receptor 1 increases appetite regulates energy metabolism and modulates neurotransmission in the brain. A mutation in CNR1, rs1049353, is associated with increased clinical benefit to liraglutide in people with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity. While the current clinical data for the effects of CNR1 mutations on clinical benefit is limited to liraglutide, theoretically these effects will extend to the other GLP-R1 agonists since their mechanisms of action are identical.



“We’re continually refining our panel to reflect the latest science and to give clinicians actionable data,” said Dr. Bill Massey, Chief Medical Officer at BlueGenesLab. “Adding these three genes gives us important new levers to understand individual differences in GLP‑1 biology, differences that directly affect therapy choice and patient outcomes.”

“Precision matters in metabolic care,” Dr. Massey added. “By expanding our panel we enable more targeted therapy planning, helping clinicians select treatments with higher probability of success and fewer adverse effects for each patient.”

About BlueGenesLab

BlueGenesLab is a Scottsdale, Arizona–based precision genomics company focused on clinically actionable pharmacogenetic testing. Pharmacogenetics allows for the application of personalized medicine by guiding drug selection that best works with the patient’s biological makeup. The company provides laboratory testing, clinician reporting, and decision‑support resources to translate genomic data into personalized care plans.

The updated GLP‑1 expansion panel is available immediately through bluegeneslab.com and participating clinical partners. For clinicians interested in integrating the panel into practice or for patients seeking testing, visit bluegeneslab.com or contact info@bluegeneslab.com.

