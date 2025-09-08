Food Automation Market Size Forecast to Hit USD 28.61 Billion by 2034 with AI and Robotics Leading the Way

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food automation market size stood at USD 13.88 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 14.92 billion in 2025 to around USD 28.61 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market for food automation is progressing globally in recent times due to the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and robotics, which enhance product quality and improve packaging.

Food processors are no longer experimenting with automation they’re standardizing on it, said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. Companies that invest in robotics, vision systems, and predictive maintenance solutions are reporting payback windows as short as 12–18 months, alongside measurable gains in throughput, quality, and compliance.

Food Automation Market Overview

The food automation industry utilizes automation and advanced technology for the manufacturing, processing, packaging, and distribution of food products. The use of automation and advanced technology helps to ease every step and simplify the whole procedure, allowing the growth of the food automation market. High demand for packaged food and different types of food options due to the growing population globally is also one of the major reasons for the growth of the market.

Technological advancements and automation enable the food and beverage industry to maintain the safety of food products, while also catering to the growing global demand for food and beverages. Rising food demand due to growing population, rising disposable income, busy lifestyle, and hectic schedules also aids the growth of the food automation market.

Key Highlights of the Food Automation Market

By region, North America dominated the food automation market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to rapid industrialization and high demand for packaged food.

By type, the motors and generators segment led the food automation market in 2024, whereas the motor controls segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the dairy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the dairy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By function, the packaging segment dominated the food automation market, whereas the processing segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

New Trends of the Food Automation Market

Introduction of automation and robotics in the food processing industry, aiding various procedures such as predictive maintenance of equipment, optimization of supply chains, and food quality control, further fueling the growth of the food automation market.

Digitalization and advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, sophisticated data analysis, cloud computing, and intelligent sensors also help the market grow in the foreseen period.

Automation also helps manage the increasing labor costs and labor shortage, further fueling the market’s growth.

High demand for safe food processing, further fueling the demand for automation, is another major growth factor for the food automation market.

Rising demand for automation in the fast food industry in the form of self-service robotic fryers, automated kiosks, and automated assembly lines is one of the major factors aiding the market’s growth.



How Has AI Benefitted the Food Automation Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the food automation market by improving efficiency, safety, and customization across the entire value chain. In manufacturing, AI-powered robotics and computer vision systems streamline repetitive tasks such as sorting, grading, cutting, and packaging with greater speed and precision, reducing human error and labor costs. Machine learning models optimize production lines by predicting equipment failures, enabling predictive maintenance, and minimizing downtime. In quality control, AI-driven imaging and sensor technologies detect defects, contamination, or inconsistencies in real time, ensuring compliance with stringent food safety regulations. AI also plays a critical role in product innovation by analyzing consumer health trends, taste preferences, and market data to develop new food products that meet demands for convenience, nutrition, and sustainability.

Across early adopters, AI-driven inspection systems have shown 10–20% improvements in defect detection rates, while predictive maintenance models have cut unplanned downtime by up to 25%, according to Towards FnB estimates.

Recent Developments in the Food Automation Market

In February 2025, TechMagic, A Japanese robotics startup, launched its first project under the ‘Future Food Factory Consortium’. The project is titled ‘Raw Material Weighing Automation Project’. ( Source - https://foodtech-japan.com)

- https://foodtech-japan.com) In June 2025, Yaskawa Europe and Fizyr introduced a new hygiene handling automated solution for the food and life sciences industry. The system utilizes Yaskawa’s new HD-series robots, Fizyr Panoptic vision AI, a bin-pick food cell from Van Wees Waalwijk, and programming support from Alpha Robotica. (Source- https://roboticsandautomationnews.com)

Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Food Automation Market?

The growing demand for processed food, convenient foods, and high-nutrition foods are some of the major growth factors driving the food automation market. Automation helps to satisfy the growing demands for food globally due to the rising population, further helping the growth of the market. Labor shortage and rising labor costs are also manageable with the help of automation, further fueling the market’s growth. Technological advancements, including AI, IoT, and sensors, facilitate the easy automation of the industry, thereby fueling market growth.

Challenge

High Costs of Automation Process Restraining the Growth of the Market

The high costs associated with adopting automated machines for use in the food processing sector and for packaging are one of the major growth-restraining factors for the market. Introducing various forms of technologies, such as IoT, AI, ML, and various other processes, is extremely expensive, further restraining the market’s growth. Hence, small and medium-sized businesses are unable to adapt to such advanced technologies, further ceasing the market’s growth.

Opportunity

Rising Demand for Automation is helping the Growth of the Market

High demand for automation in the food and beverage industry due to the high demand for convenient food options is a major opportunity for the growth of the market. Automation enhances manufacturing and processing procedures in the food and beverage industry, fueling market growth.

Food Automation Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Food Automation Market in 2024

North America led the food automation market in 2024 due to various factors propelling the growth of market such as use of AI and ML in food and beverage industry, use of automation, enhanced food production and safety, lower labor costs and managing labor shortage, is another major factor for the growth of food automation market. Following stringed food safety regulations in the region is also helping the market grow. The growing trend of fast food, convenience foods, and sustainability is also contributing to the market's growth in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing demand for convenient food options, and rising demand for automation, which will contribute to market growth. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are playing a major role in the growth of the market in the region by introducing automation and robotics in the food and beverage industry, which helps serve customers, enhance food quality, smart packaging, and various other services.

Food Automation Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.5% Market Size in 2024 USD 13.88 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 14.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 28.61 Billion Dominated Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Food Automation Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The motors and generators segment led the food automation market in 2024, as the segment plays a vital role in the packaging, processing, and manufacturing sectors of the food and beverage industry. The use of motors and generators for mixers, grinders, and conveyors in food manufacturing, processing, and packaging helps enhance market growth by speeding up the entire process. Motors and generators help to maintain the efficiency of machines useful for food processing and manufacturing in the food and beverage industry, which is helpful for the market’s growth.

The motor controls segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high usage at various steps in the food processing industry. Motor controls help to manage the speed, torque, and positioning, which is helpful for the growth of the market. Automatic techniques aid the food and beverage industry in food processing and packaging, which is beneficial for the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Application Analysis

The meat, poultry, and seafood segment led the food automation market in 2024, as meat is highly consumed globally for enhanced nutrition. Automation helps to manage the meat processing further, satiating the growing market’s needs. Use of automation in the meat industry for maintaining efficiency and meat quality helps in the growth of the market. The use of automation in the seafood industry also contributes to market growth.

The dairy segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to high global demand for dairy products, driven by rising population. Use of automation for various procedures in the dairy industry, from milking the cattle, the dairy processing segment, and packaging of the final product, all steps require automation to help the market grow in the foreseeable period.

Function Analysis

The packaging segment led the food automation market in 2024, as the process helps to expedite the entire procedure. Robots assist in sealing and sorting products accordingly, which is beneficial for market growth. Reducing labor costs and maintaining efficiency with the help of automation also helps the market grow. The packaging industry utilizes automation on a larger scale to manage packaging efficiently, driving industry growth and making packaging more attractive, unique, and tailored to the product's requirements.

The processing segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the high demand for processed foods globally, along with the rise of convenient food options. Automation helps to manage the rising labor costs and labor shortage, and lowers the chances of faults and errors as it helps to lower human intervention. Hence, automation is crucial for the segment's growth, further fueling market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Key Players in the Food Automation Market:

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Staubli International AG

FANUC Corporation

Schneider Electric

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Marel

Middleby Corporation

Segment Covered in the Report

By Type

Motors & Generators

Motor Controls

Discrete Controllers & Visualization

Rotary Products

Linear Products

Other

By Application

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Fruit & Vegetable

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Beverages

By Function

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

