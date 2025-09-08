Sunset Transportation CEO Lindsey Graves Earns 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation (“Sunset”), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global supply chain solutions, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer Lindsey Graves has been named a recipient of the 2025 Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Women in Supply Chain Award. The honor recognizes women leaders whose achievements strengthen the supply chain and create opportunities for the next generation.

A second-generation owner, Graves has spent 19 years growing her career at Sunset, working in nearly every department before stepping into the CEO role. From accounting and operations to marketing and leadership, Graves built a foundation of hands-on experience that informs her vision today.

“Lindsey’s ability to create an inclusive culture while driving growth makes her an exceptional leader,” said Tracy Meetre, chief commercial officer at Sunset. “Her visionary leadership has not only propelled Sunset Transportation to new heights but has also fostered an environment where every employee feels valued, heard, and empowered. This commitment to her team is directly linked to the surge in creativity and innovation we’ve witnessed, ultimately contributing to our sustained long-term success and positioning us as a leader in the logistics industry.”

Under Graves’ leadership, Sunset has transformed its culture and operations. The company now boasts a 97% retention rate, supported by flexible work policies, DEI&B (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) programs, paid volunteer time off, and a robust professional development framework. She has also modernized the business, implementing a new transportation management system and introducing the BEST (Business Efficiency, Sustainability & Transformation) initiative, which automated more than 3,000 shipment touches in just three weeks.

Her leadership has delivered measurable results. In 2024, Sunset earned above-industry scores in employee engagement, with 72% participation and a 70% satisfaction rating.

Graves’ accomplishments have been recognized across the industry. She was a 2019 Women in Trucking Association’s Distinguished Women in Logistics Award finalist and a 2018 St. Louis Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree. Graves also serves on the Greater St. Louis Area Scouting Council board of directors.

Graves’ advice to women in the industry: “Success doesn’t happen overnight. Put in the work, start at the bottom, and advocate for yourself. Speak up and make an impact.”

