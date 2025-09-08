MasterBeef Group Announces Secondary Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterBeef Group (“MasterBeef” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MB), a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot and Taiwanese barbecue, announced today that its shares currently trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), have been dual-listed on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “J0M” effective September 3, 2025. The Company expects that this dual-listing will expand its global investor reach and enhance its liquidity and accessibility to European investors, while reinforcing its presence in key international financial markets.

“It has always been our strategy to elevate our brand presence and maximize value for our shareholders. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a key move to us as it aligns with our strategic objectives and enhances our presence and visibility, and we expect to broaden our investor base in the dynamic European market,” said Ka Chun Lam, Chief Executive Officer of MasterBeef.

The dual-listing follows the Company’s successful initial public offering on Nasdaq, which closed on April 11, 2025. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest in Europe based on market capitalization. MasterBeef, with its shares now listed in both the U.S. and Europe, is strategically positioned to draw a wider pool of institutional and retail investors, promoting sustainable growth and financial resilience in global capital markets.

About MasterBeef Group

MasterBeef Group is a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot and Taiwanese barbecue. The Company, through its Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, operates 12 restaurant outlets under the Master Beef and Anping Grill brands. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: masterbeefgroup.com.

