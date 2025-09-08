Pet Insurance Market Trends and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Trupanion, Nationwide, Anicom, Embrace, Figo, Hartville Group, Healthy Paws, Lemonade, ManyPets, Agria Djurforsakring

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Insurance Market - Coverage Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pet Insurance Market is projected to reach US$ 69.44 billion by 2033, up from US$ 17.95 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.22% during 2025-2033.

This is propelled by growing pet adoption, rising expenditures on veterinary care, and increasing knowledge among pet owners regarding financial security through insurance for unforeseen medical expenses.





Pet insurance is a form of health insurance intended to assist pet owners in footing the bill for veterinarian treatment of their pets, such as dogs, cats, and even exotic animals. Similar to human health insurance, it generally reimburses for medical bills due to accidents, illness, surgery, prescription drugs, and annual checkups, depending on the coverage option selected. Some policies also provide reimbursement for alternative treatments, dental services, and even behavior modification.



Increasing use of pet insurance is being observed globally, especially in nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and Australia, where pet ownership is prevalent and there is an increase in veterinary expenses. Pet owners opt for insurance to cover themselves against unforeseen medical expenses so that they are able to give the best to their pets without any financial pressure.



With increasing awareness of pet health and the human-animal bond, the market for pet insurance is growing. The pet insurance market globally is likely to experience significant growth, aided by digital platforms that simplify buying and managing policies, and by the growing inclusion of pets as family members in many families.



Drivers of Growth in the Global Pet Insurance Market

Growing Pet Ownership and Humanization of Pets



As individuals around the world take up pets and regard them as family members, expenditures on their health and wellbeing have increased. This sentimental connection compels pet owners to purchase insurance for economic protection against inflation in vet bills. The trend is predominantly spearheaded by millennials and Gen Z, who regard pets as children.

The U.S., the U.K., and Asian regions are the main examples of countries experiencing increased pet adoption and thereby increased insurance demand. In 2025, pet ownership continues to be a pillar of American life, according to APPA's 2025 Industry Report, 94 million U.S. households keep a pet, representing 71% of all households.



Increasing Costs of Veterinary Care



Treatments for animals are becoming increasingly sophisticated and costly, ranging from operations to chemotherapy. Pet owners can be financially burdened by these charges. Pet insurance serves to alleviate the economic strain through reimbursement of medical bills. With advancing technology making veterinary service better, insurance is the vital tool for offsetting high costs, making the global market more attractive and penetrating further.



Expansion of Digital Insurance Platforms



Digital insurance platforms have made it easier to access pet insurance by way of mobile apps, online quotes, and paperless claims. Traditional insurers and insurtech startups are enhancing users' experiences and providing custom-made coverage options. This digitalization is making pet insurance readily available, especially in emerging markets, and is drastically fueling global growth. Dec 2024: MSIG Singapore joins hands with insurance technology company Stere Asia and premium pet products supplier Silversky to bring a digital pet insurance product to Singapore's market.



Challenges in Global Pet Insurance Market

Lack of Awareness in Emerging Markets



Even with increased pet ownership in developing nations such as India and Brazil, there is low awareness of pet insurance. Pet owners are not aware of available covers or see insurance as an optional need. This restricted awareness combined with cultural issues and financial factors hampers growth in emerging markets where education and marketing efforts are less advanced.



Complex Policy Terms and Claim Processes



Most pet insurance has fine print, exclusions, deductibles, and waiting periods that frighten or confuse pet owners. Complexity of coverage - i.e., what is not covered or how pre-existing conditions are addressed - results in unhappiness. Additionally, delayed or denied claims lower confidence in providers, causing consumers to be reluctant to pursue pet insurance.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $69.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global



