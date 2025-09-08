Guggenheim Securities Hires Stephen Edelman

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Stephen Edelman will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director to help build the firm’s Aerospace & Defense (A&D) franchise, as well as to lead the overall Industrials investment banking practice together with Senior Managing Director John Welsh. Mr. Edelman will commence work at Guggenheim in November and will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Mr. Edelman will join Guggenheim after approximately 30 years at Citi, where he most recently served as Head of Industrials Investment Banking. Mr. Edelman has a distinguished record as a leading advisor in the Aerospace & Defense sector.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Steve is a trusted advisor to A&D companies globally, as well as to the private equity community invested in the sector. His extensive client relationships and experience will also facilitate business development across the firm. He will be central to driving various components of our overall business. I look forward to working with Steve as we continue to expand Guggenheim.”

Mr. Edelman earned his B.A. in political science from the University of Michigan and his MBA in finance from Columbia Business School.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

