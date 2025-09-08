Questex Honored for Outstanding B2B Content with 20 Finalists in the Eddie & Ozzie Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces its brands have been honored with 20 finalists in the Eddie & Ozzie Awards. The Awards are the most prestigious recognition for excellence in editorial content and design in the media industry.

“Leveraging our deep industry expertise, our content team consistently uncovers and shares the latest trends and insights across our market—equipping business leaders with the knowledge they need to make confident, informed decisions. I’m proud to celebrate our team’s recognition and applaud their commitment to excellence,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

The finalist entries include:

Bar & Restaurant News

Aaron Kiel for Bar & Restaurant News - Range of B2B Work Highlights Pride Month, DE&I, the Immigrant Workforce in Bars, Restaurants and Hospitality [Range of Work by a Single Author: B2B]



Broadband Nation

The Humans Behind Broadband [Series of Articles: B2B: Technology]



Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech’s X Factor [Social Media Engagement: B2B]



Fierce Healthcare

Fired HHS civil servants, veterans fear for the future of US healthcare [Single Article: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: Clinical Practice & Specialty Medicine]

We can't do this alone': Hospitals share lessons from Hurricane Helene to prepare for extreme weather events [Instructional/How-To (Best Example of Service Journalism)]

Insurers push 'food is medicine' interventions but rarely weigh in on ultra-processed food [Long-Form Feature Content: B2B]

Some doctors are using public AI chatbots like ChatGPT in clinical decisions. Is it safe? [Editorial Use of Data: B2B]

The purge that federal health agencies tried to undo [Editorial that Drives Impactful Change]

I'm another statistic. I feel let down': How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many (written with Uncloseted Media) [Investigative Journalism]

Fierce Pharma

Fierce 50 of 2024 [Profile or Q&A: B2B]

3 Big Pharma companies, 33 phase 3 trials: The race for supremacy in an ADC field [Analysis: B2B]

Fierce Network

Range of Work by a Single Author: Monica Alleven [Range of Work by a Single Author: B2B]

Going nuclear: The cloud’s big hunt for power [Series of Articles: B2B: Technology]

BEAD is just a broadband Band-Aid [Essays and Criticism]



Luxury Travel Advisor

Best Range of Work by a Single Author: by Mary Winston Nicklin [Range of Work by a Single Author: B2B]

"Unplugged Umbria: A Sanctuary for the Luxury Traveler" [Single Article: B2B: Travel/Transportation]

In Los Angeles… With a Teen [Single Article: B2B: Travel/Transportation]

Le Grand Mazarin: Paris’ Talk of the Town" by Mary Winston Nicklin [Single Article: B2B: Travel/Transportation]

Matt Turner’s monthly “Your Business” column in “Luxury Travel Advisor” ([Column/Blog: B2B: Retail, Banking, Food, Travel & Hospitality]



Travel Agent Central

Special Needs Group CEO Talks Mobility Assistance Trends at Sea [Single Article: B2B: Travel/Transportation]



Award winners will be announced at a ceremony and celebration on October 6.

