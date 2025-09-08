School’s in and immune systems are up, with new Emergen-C Junior Crystals for kids

Toronto, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say goodbye to the struggle of getting kids to take their vitamins. This fall, Emergen-C Junior Crystals brings immune support to life with a fun pop, fizz, and burst of natural fruit flavours, no water required.

Now available in Canada, Emergen-C Junior Crystals bring fun to your little one’s daily vitamin routine. These individually packaged crystals dissolve on the tongue with a light fizz and strawberry flavour that kids enjoy, making immune support something they’ll look forward to. Formulated with 250 mg of Vitamin C, plus Zinc, B Vitamins, and Manganese, each packet is designed to help support kids immune system, energy metabolism and overall good health. Whether tossed in a lunchbox, stashed in a backpack, or grabbed during the morning rush, these convenient, on-the-go packets are made for busy families.

Just rip it, tip it, and that’s it.

“Getting kids to take their vitamins, especially during back-to-school season, can feel like a just another chore,” said Derek Wagner, Haleon. “Emergen-C Junior Crystals give parents immune-supporting nutrients they can trust, and kids an experience they enjoy. It's a win-win.”

Emergen-C Junior Crystals are now available at major retailers across Canada.

For more information, visit emergen-c.ca or follow @emergenc_canada on social media.

