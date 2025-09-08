Bucket Trucks Market Size to Worth USD 4.80 Billion by 2034 | Towards Packaging

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bucket trucks market size was USD 1.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.14% from 2024 to 2034, ultimately reaching around USD XX billion by 2034. The bucket trucks market has been growing in recent periods due to rising infrastructure, construction work, urban expansion, and utility maintenance, for the development of various projects involving other forms of vehicles. Rapid urbanization is another significant factor driving market growth, according to a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.
Key Highlights of the Bucket Trucks Market
- By region, North America dominated the bucket trucks market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.
- By vehicle class, the class 8 segment led the bucket trucks market, whereas the class 6 segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.
- By insulation type, the non-insulated bucket trucks led the bucket trucks market, whereas the insulated bucket trucks segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.
- By truck type, the articulating boom segment dominated the bucket trucks market, whereas the telescopic boom segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.
Market Overview
Rapid urbanization, growing infrastructure, and rising demands for developing cities are some of the major factors for the growth of the bucket trucks market. Such factors also lead to high demand for various types of trucks helpful for different tasks such as lighting installation, power line maintenance, and repair work. High demand for new construction projects involving the development of cities and small areas is another major factor for a hike in the market’s growth.
High sales of various forms of trucks due to growing construction demand, infrastructure needs, and other similar tasks also help the growth of the market. Integration of technology in such vehicles for enhanced safety and efficient work quality also helps the growth of the bucket trucks market.
New Trends of Bucket Trucks Market
- High demand for electric and hybrid bucket trucks for lower emissions and a controlled carbon footprint is one of the major factors for the growth of the bucket trucks market.
- Integration of advanced technology, helpful for tracking, real-time monitoring, enhanced fleet management, and performance monitoring for enhanced management and safety, is helpful for the growth of the market.
- New designs of trucks, helpful for better performance, efficient task completion, and lightweight options for smooth functioning of the vehicle, are also helpful for the growth of the bucket trucks market.
Major End Users & Applications – Bucket Trucks Market
- Electric Utility Companies
Used for installation, repair, and maintenance of overhead power lines and electrical infrastructure.
- Telecommunication Providers
Support the deployment and servicing of communication towers, fiber optics, and 5G networks.
- Municipal Corporations
Employed in streetlight maintenance, public signage, tree trimming, and general urban upkeep.
- Construction Companies
Used for elevated work at construction sites, especially in building facades, roofing, and structural inspections.
- Forestry Departments
Assist in safe tree pruning, canopy management, and vegetation clearance around power lines.
- Signage and Advertising Companies
Utilized for the installation and servicing of billboards, hoardings, and digital displays at height.
Market Dynamics
Driver
What are the growth drivers of the Bucket Trucks Market?
Expanding infrastructural needs, construction domains, and requirements for urbanization in growing regions are some of the major factors for the growth of the bucket trucks market. Such factors further lead to higher demand for various types of trucks and other forms of vehicles required for the construction domain. Such factors also help the growth of the bucket trucks market.
Rapid urbanization and developing regions, indicating the demand for development of bridges, flyovers, developed roads, and other construction projects, also help the growth of the market. Technological advancements helpful for work efficiency and advanced safety are also helping the growth of the market.
Restraint
Various types of Costs Involved in restraining the Growth of the Market
Costs involved for multiple tasks in the market are one of the major factors restraining the growth of the bucket trucks market. Costs involved for maintenance and repair work of trucks are one of the major costs restraining the market’s growth. Another huge chunk of costs involved in purchasing electric or hybrid bucket truck models is also a major factor in the growth of the market. Keeping the trucks updated with the required technology for safety, following the government-set standards, and other similar tasks requiring investment also hampers the growth of the market.
Opportunity
What are the various Opportunities helpful for the growth of the Bucket Trucks Market?
Rising infrastructure needs, construction demands, growing regional development needs, and other similar projects indicate huge growth opportunities for the bucket trucks market. Sustainable solutions and integration of advanced technology, helpful to smooth and enhance the efficiency of construction work, are another major opportunity for the growth of the bucket trucks market. Urban development and aging infrastructure replacement are also some of the major factors defining growth opportunities for the market.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Bucket Trucks Market
Extensive infrastructure development, utility needs, and enhanced telecommunications helped the growth of the bucket trucks market in North America. Smart and sustainable solutions, government initiatives, integration of technology, and growing needs for safety are also some of the major sectors that spiked the growth of the bucket trucks market in the region. Electrification and enhanced fleet management also helped the growth of the market in North America.
Major Drivers of United States Bucket Trucks Market:
Growing Utility Infrastructure Projects
Driven by grid modernization and expansion in electric utility networks.
Increased Government Spending
Federal and state investments in infrastructure upgrades (e.g., roads, telecom, energy).
Electrification of Fleet Vehicles
Shift toward electric bucket trucks to meet zero-emission targets and fleet sustainability goals.
High Demand in Telecom Sector
Rapid 5G deployment fueling demand for aerial lift equipment like bucket trucks.
OEM and Dealer Network Expansion
Domestic manufacturers expanding capacity and distribution across key U.S. regions.
Asia Pacific Bucket Trucks Market Trends:
Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and changing infrastructure needs, which are further creating opportunities for the growth of the bucket trucks market in the region in the foreseen period. Countries such as India and China have a major contribution to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. Technological advancements and sustainable solutions followed during the manufacturing of bucket trucks for enhanced safety and efficient work quality also help the growth of the market in the region.
Major Drivers of India Bucket Trucks Market:
Rapid Urban Infrastructure Development
Increased usage in street lighting, utility maintenance, and urban construction projects.
Growing Power Distribution Network
Rural electrification and grid upgrades boosting demand for aerial lift trucks.
Smart Cities & Digital India Initiatives
Infrastructure modernization programs driving adoption of bucket trucks for telecom and surveillance systems.
Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects
Bucket trucks used in solar and wind energy maintenance and installations.
Make in India Push
Local manufacturing and assembly of aerial work platforms encouraged by government incentives.
Segmental Analysis
By Vehicle Class
The class 8 segment led the bucket trucks market due to high demand for specialized and heavy-duty trucks for large-scale power transmission and infrastructure projects. Such vehicles are essential for domains where heavy-duty tasks are required, such as installing and maintaining large-scale communication, aerial tasks, and various other works requiring the use of bucket trucks. Certain domains in need of a class 8 segment for certain works, such as forestry, telecommunications, and other similar domains, also helped the growth of the market.
The class 6 segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period; the segment highlights tasks such as mobile aerial work platforms mounted on a truck chassis. The elevated platform helps to perform various tasks such as utility maintenance, tree trimming, and telecommunications work. Advancements in truck technology, developing infrastructure, telecom grid upgrades, are also some of the major factors helping the growth of the class 6 segment, further fueling the growth of the bucket trucks market in the foreseeable period.
By Insulation Type
The non-insulated bucket truck segment led the bucket trucks market in domains where electrical hazards are absent, such as municipal maintenance, telecommunications, and construction, helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. The segment is also helping the growth of the market as it is cost-effective, versatile, and affordable for aerial tasks. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period as it is helpful for price-conscious, small and medium-scale companies, and rental companies. The segment is also expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its low-cost maintenance and availability of economical counterparts.
The insulated bucket trucks segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its capability for providing worker safety from high-voltage wires in such hazardous situations. High infrastructure needs, rapid urbanization, and growth of developing regions also help the growth of the segment in the forecast period, further fueling the growth of the bucket trucks market. Upgrades in power and grid networks are also helpful for the market’s growth. Enhanced safety of workers and efficiency in work quality are also helping the market grow in the expected timeframe.
By Truck Type
The articulating boom segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to rising demand for rapid infrastructure, urbanization, growing needs for development in developing regions, and other similar factors. Factors such as utility maintenance, telecommunications projects, and enhanced aerial work are also helping the growth of the bucket trucks market. Advanced technology for predictive maintenance and telematics is another major factor for the growth of the bucket trucks market.
The telescopic boom segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its extended reach in difficult positions and levels, which is helpful to enhance the work level, further helpful for the growth of the bucket trucks market in the foreseen period. Hence, the segment is also observing growth due to high demand by construction, utilities, and telecommunications. Infrastructure maintenance, utility grid upgrades, and telecom network expansion are also some of the major factors helping the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Recent Developments in the Bucket Trucks Market
- In March 2025, Terex Utilities announced the launch of its zero-emissions bucket truck for the electric utility industry. The company has partnered with Mack Trucks, Inc. to deliver a bucket truck with enhanced range and improved payload.
- In April 2025, Siemens announced the launch of Depot360 and Home Charging Reimbursement in the US. The technology is compatible with all chargers and EVs, making it helpful for fleet operators to lower their operational costs effectively.
Bucket Trucks Market Top Companies
- Aichi Corporation
- Altec Inc.
- Axion Lift
- Bronto Skylift
- CTE Group SPA
- Dur-A-Lift Inc.
- Elliott Equipment Company
- Equipment Technology LLC
- Manitex International Inc.
- Palfinger AG
- Tadano Ltd.
- Terex Corporation
- Versalift
Bucket Trucks Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Class
- Class 4
- Class 5
- Class 6
- Class 7
- Class 8
By Insulation Type (Boom Type)
- Insulated bucket trucks
- Non-insulated bucket trucks
By Truck Type / Boom Configuration
- Articulating Boom
- Telescopic Boom
- Straight Boom
- Insulated Boom
- Telescopic Articulated
- Cable Placers
- Digger Derricks
- Material Handlers
- Non-overcenter
- Overcenter
By Region / Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
