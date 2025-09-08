Vyond Joins Phenom Talent Marketplace, Expanding Access to Dynamic Video Creation for Talent Experiences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond, the leading AI-powered video platform for businesses, today announced its partnership with Phenom, the global leader in AI-powered talent experience solutions. Through this collaboration, Vyond’s all-in-one video creation capabilities are now available in the Phenom Talent Marketplace, empowering organizations to seamlessly integrate dynamic video into their talent acquisition and employee engagement strategies.

With Vyond’s addition to the Phenom Talent Marketplace, users can now generate videos from simple prompts in a variety of styles—including avatar, photorealistic, and mixed media—enabling organizations to communicate more effectively throughout the talent journey.

“There’s no question about the power that video has to attract and engage,” said Jennifer Seith, Senior Vice President of Channel Strategy at Vyond. “By joining the Phenom Talent Marketplace, we’re making it easier for organizations to harness the impact of video across the entire talent journey—from recruitment to retention. Together, we’re helping companies communicate more effectively and create experiences that truly resonate.”

“Video is a critical tool for modern talent strategies, and Vyond’s solutions will enable our customers to deliver richer, more personalized experiences at every stage,” said Saumil Gandhi, SVP of Corporate Development of Phenom. “This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and to providing our clients with the best resources to attract, engage, and develop top talent.”

Phenom’s Talent Marketplace is designed to illuminate career and learning opportunities, boost retention, and close skills gaps by connecting employees with tailored gigs, mentors, and on-demand learning programs—all powered by AI-driven recommendations. The inclusion of Vyond’s video creation platform further strengthens Phenom’s ability to deliver personalized, impactful content that drives meaningful results.

About Vyond

Vyond is the leading AI-powered video platform for businesses. More than 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of businesses, and millions of end users utilize Vyond to convey essential information via engaging videos that align with business objectives and generate favorable outcomes. Vyond is the market leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company maintains offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. For more information, visit vyond.com.

About Phenom

Phenom’s purpose is to help a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT—empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Agentic AI and Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals. For more information, please visit www.phenom.com.

