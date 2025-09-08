Malinda McFarlane Named a 2025 Top Woman in Supply Chain

COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrior Logistics, a Texas-based leader in transportation and logistics, proudly announces that its chief marketing officer (CMO) and co-founder, Malinda McFarlane, has been recognized as a 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award winner by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). This prestigious honor celebrates female leaders who are driving innovation, shaping the future of the supply chain industry, and actively mentoring the next generation of professionals.

This year, Malinda was named a “Trailblazer,” a category reserved for exceptional women with at least a decade of industry experience who continue to break barriers and open doors for other women in logistics. This distinction specifically acknowledges women who have dedicated their careers to elevating standards within the industry while championing mentorship and diversity.

“Malinda exemplifies what it means to be a trailblazer, and she has set a new benchmark for leadership in our field,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO of Warrior Logistics. “This recognition is well deserved and underscores the profound impact she continues to have on our company and the industry at large.”

With more than 15 years in logistics and marketing strategy, Malinda has played an instrumental role in growing Warrior Logistics into a trusted leader in dedicated freight solutions. Under her guidance, the company has expanded its operational footprint, embraced advanced fleet technologies, and cultivated a culture deeply rooted in safety and service excellence.

"I am honored by this recognition. My competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of innovation have been instrumental in achieving this milestone," said Malinda McFarlane, CMO and co-founder of Warrior Logistics. “My career has been shaped by an unwavering drive, cultivated from a young age, to push boundaries and forge new paths. I've been fortunate to work alongside remarkable mentors and colleagues who have consistently encouraged me to reimagine what's possible in the supply chain and drive for innovative solutions. It's a testament to applying that inherent drive and my professional history to this dynamic industry.”

The SDCE Top Women in Supply Chain awards highlight female executives whose contributions have significantly impacted the global supply chain, from improving efficiencies and deploying transformative technologies to advancing sustainability and fostering inclusive leadership.

About Warrior Logistics

Warrior Logistics is a Texas-based premier transportation and logistics company dedicated to delivering exceptional service through innovation, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. Warrior Logistics focuses on trust over transaction, fostering a strong, people-driven culture. By empowering its team members to achieve success, they provide unparalleled value to customers. At Warrior Logistics, the mission is to drive progress and build lasting relationships in the logistics industry. Learn more at www.warriorlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

