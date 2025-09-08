Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT); Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC); Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX); and Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares prior to August 10, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/altimmune-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if purchased or otherwise acquired Altimmune securities between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), via certain of its officers provided the public with overwhelmingly positive statements leading up to the announcement of topline results that failed to account for the fibrosis reduction observed in the placebo group. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, misrepresenting and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the results observed in Altimmune’s IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. Altimmune’s executives repeatedly touted their positive expectations and even went as far as to title the press release announcing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial topline results “Announces Positive Topline Results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH,” completely disregarding that one of two primary endpoints was not found to be statistically significant.

On June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While Defendants had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, Defendants answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares prior to August 10, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/altimmune-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if purchased or otherwise acquired Altimmune securities between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you can participate in the class action. $ALT #Altimmune

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares prior to May 3, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/digimarc-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that a large commercial partner would not renew a large contract on the same terms; (2) that, as a result, Digimarc would renegotiate the large commercial contract; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected; (4) and therefore, that Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares prior to May 3, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/digimarc-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $DMRC #Digimarc

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX), shares prior to August 8, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Nutex shares between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, you can participate in the class action. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/nutex-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants

made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues

attributable to the Company’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (vii) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (viii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) shares prior to August 8, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/nutex-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Nutex shares between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $NUTX #Nutex

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) shares prior to November 15, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Pleasec visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/quantum-corp-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. If, alternatively, you purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum Corporation securities between November 15, 2024, and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you may participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.



WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) shares prior to November 15, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/quantum-corp-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum Corporation securities between November 15, 2024, and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you may participate in the class action. $QMCO #QuantumCorp

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com