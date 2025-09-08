Cosmos Expands Business Central Reporting Platform with Powerful New Features and Smarter Navigation

Lake Oswego, Oregon, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cosmos, the leading reporting solution purpose-built for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Cloud, has announced a major platform relaunch set for September 8, 2025.

Three and a half years after entering the market, Cosmos has introduced its most substantial feature expansion, enhancing flexibility, collaboration, and user control based directly on feedback from its growing customer base.

“This isn’t just an update, it’s an exciting evolution of the Cosmos platform,” said Anthony Bonaduce, CRO and Co-Founder of Cosmos. “Over the past 3.5 years, we’ve listened closely to our customers—how they work, what they need, and the enhancements that would make the most significant impact. This release builds on the strong foundation we’ve had from day one, adding even more critical, user-driven features that make the platform smarter, easier to navigate, and more capable for every Business Central user.

Among the most exciting new features:

Multiple environments for sandbox, production, regions, business units, and more, with complete user-level access control.

for sandbox, production, regions, business units, and more, with complete user-level access control. An all-new Admin Portal to manage users, job queues, SharePoint, licenses, and data sources in one place.

to manage users, job queues, SharePoint, licenses, and data sources in one place. Smarter ways to organize and work with your data, including row-level security , folders and favorites , built-in version control , and a multitask-friendly data modeler .

, , , and a . Expanded access to Captain Cosmos, the platform’s integrated assistant, now available throughout the system for guidance and exploration.

Advanced SharePoint integration to publish reports where teams already collaborate.

The new release deploys automatically to all customers without additional setup or downtime.

For Cosmos leadership, this release reaffirms that the platform was built right from the start. Cosmos has always delivered a fast, flexible, and future-ready reporting experience and continues to perform at that standard today. This launch builds on that strong foundation by bringing even more critical, user-driven features into the hands of every customer, ensuring the product evolves in step with the people who know it best.

“Our goal is simple: build the best reporting experience for Business Central. That means staying connected to the people who use Cosmos daily,” said Brian Petersen, COO and Co-founder at Cosmos. “This launch proves what happens when you listen, evolve, and push to deliver a product that meets expectations and then raises them. It’s faster, smarter, and built to grow with our customers. This momentum continues to fuel the next wave of innovation, and our users will see even more impact in the months ahead.”

The re-engineered Cosmos platform also reflects the technical ambition behind the scenes. “Our engineering team poured an incredible amount of energy and intelligence into this release,” said Zachary Faltersak, Chief Technology Officer at Cosmos Data Technologies. “We weren’t just adding features, we were rebuilding the Cosmos platform to be more intuitive, more scalable, and more powerful at every level. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished, and even more excited about what our users can do with it.”

This milestone represents more than just product progress; it signals a long-term commitment to Cosmos users. Every feature, every update, and every design decision reflects the needs of real Business Central teams working to simplify reporting and get answers faster. With this release, Cosmos continues to deliver on its promise to make enterprise-quality reporting accessible, efficient, and built for the future.

Cosmos is the only cloud-native reporting platform built exclusively for Business Central, allowing users to design, share, and automate powerful Excel reports without relying on developers or manual exports. Widely recognized as the premier reporting solution for Business Central, it has earned multiple Gartner awards, including 'Best Value' and 'Best Functionality and Features.' The new experience goes live September 8, 2025.

To see Cosmos in action or book a personalized demo, visit www.cosmosdatatech.com

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a cloud-based reporting and business analytics solution built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Fully supported by Microsoft Azure, Cosmos provides a unified, intuitive platform to easily create and modify reports, edit data models, manage users, and share information – all without technical expertise or familiarity with the underlying data structure.

Unlike other on-premise reporting solutions for Business Central, Cosmos includes a powerful data warehouse to clean and organize data from multiple sources and optimize it for reporting and business intelligence. Its seamless integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory lets users easily log in with their Microsoft Business Central or Office credentials and start building reports and dashboards immediately in Excel or Power BI.

With governed data, a familiar Excel interface, and self-service data visualization at their fingertips, Cosmos makes report creation easier for everyday Business Central users – equipping them with the data and tools they need for faster operational analysis, smarter decision-making, and instant results. To learn more about Cosmos’ cloud-based reporting solution built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, visit the website at www.cosmosdatatech.com.