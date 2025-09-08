RH-ISAC to Develop Fraud Intelligence Sharing Playbook to Strengthen Industry Collaboration

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With fraud pressures rising across the retail and hospitality sectors, the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC), in collaboration with Target, convened cybersecurity teams on August 27 for the Fraud Defense Forum. The event brought together major retailers and hospitality brands to advance a coordinated defense against one of the industry’s most persistent challenges.



A key outcome of the forum was the decision to create a Fraud Intelligence Sharing Playbook — a practical guide to standardize how companies collect, analyze, and share fraud intelligence. The playbook, now in development, will provide a common framework for breaking down silos, aligning reporting templates, and accelerating the flow of actionable insights across enterprises. Publication is planned for later this year.



“Fraud prevention is a shared challenge, and no single company can address it in isolation,” said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. “The playbook we are developing will give our members a structured way to share intelligence more consistently.”



Fraud continues to escalate across the sector, with members underscoring the increasing sophistication of attack. Hosted at Target’s Brooklyn Park office, the Fraud Defense Forum examined the full lifecycle of intelligence sharing, from identifying actionable information to effective dissemination across organizations.



Discussions addressed legal considerations around data exchange, the role of CISOs in securing executive support, and approaches to improve cross-functional engagement between fraud and cybersecurity teams.



The Fraud Defense Forum underscored RH-ISAC’s role as a trusted hub for collaboration across the retail and hospitality community, helping members strengthen resilience and shape the future of fraud defense strategies sector-wide.

About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence in the retail and hospitality industries. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

