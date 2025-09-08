Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report 2025 | Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.22% to Reach $592.18 Billion by 2033 - Data Centers Fuel GPU Demand Amid Expanding Global Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Overview 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is expected to reach US$ 592.18 billion by 2033 from US$ 63.22 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 28.22% from 2025 to 2033

Some of the major drivers propelling the market are the growing need for high-performance computing across sectors, the spread of sophisticated visualization technologies, the growing use of machine learning (ML) and deep learning applications, and the growing appeal of e-sports.





One of the primary benefits of GPUs is their capacity to relieve the central processing unit (CPU) of some of the computational burden, allowing graphics-related activities to be processed more quickly and effectively. There are several product variations available at the moment, such as external, dedicated, and integrated GPUs.



The changing semiconductor environment and changing production dynamics are driving a major transition in the graphics processing unit sector. With Intel and Samsung investing billions to increase their production capacity, major chipmakers are actively expanding their manufacturing capabilities. Strategic alliances and collaborations have resulted from the intriguing dynamics in chip production brought forth by the continuous global supply chain issues and significant reliance on TSMC. As of March 2024, there were 5,381 data centers in the US, according to Cloudscene, demonstrating the enormous infrastructure that underpins the GPU ecosystem. As GPU manufacturers increasingly concentrate on meeting cloud computing and data processing demands, this increase in data center capacity is essential.

Gaming, artificial intelligence, and data center demand are driving the GPU market's robust expansion in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and developing countries. While North America and Europe concentrate on innovation and corporate usage, Asia-Pacific leads in the quick adoption of technology.



Key Factors Driving the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Growth

Rising Demand for Gaming



The popularity of virtual reality (VR), eSports, and immersive gaming experiences is propelling the global gaming industry's rapid expansion. great-performance GPUs that can provide better visual quality, higher frame rates, and fluid gameplay are in great demand due to this increase. More and more gamers are looking for responsive gameplay and lifelike graphics, which need for strong graphics processing capability.

The need for GPUs that can manage high graphics loads without latency has also increased due to the growth of competitive gaming and streaming services. Additionally, game developers are producing more graphically sophisticated games, which raises the hardware requirements. Because of this, both amateur and professional gamers are updating their setups, which helps to sustain the global boom in GPU sales. For the foreseeable future, this trend is anticipated to support the growth of the GPU industry.



Development of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Because GPUs can handle massive volumes of data in parallel, they have proven essential to the development of AI and machine learning. By effectively managing matrix and vector calculations, GPUs, in contrast to conventional CPUs, speed up the training and inference of complicated machine learning models. Because of these capabilities, they are essential in data centers, research facilities, and cloud platforms that work on AI-driven applications including autonomous systems, computer vision, and natural language processing.

The need for GPUs increases as AI usage spreads throughout sectors including healthcare, banking, and the automobile industry. GPUs are a key component of the AI revolution, and their continued innovation and market expansion are driven by the need for faster, more energy-efficient GPUs that can handle changing AI algorithms.



Increasing Use in Data Centers and Cloud Computing



GPUs are being used more and more by data centers and cloud computing platforms to increase processing power and efficiency for demanding applications. Data centers can handle enormous volumes of data fast and precisely because to GPUs' suitability for parallel processing activities like big data analytics, scientific simulations, and rendering.

This makes it possible for cloud service providers to supply customers with high-performance computing capabilities without requiring a lot of physical infrastructure. Because GPUs speed up data processing and model training, the increasing use of AI and machine learning applications in these settings further increases GPU demand. Additionally, by providing better performance per watt than conventional CPUs, GPUs help to lower operating costs and save energy, which supports the scalable expansion of data center infrastructure globally.



Challenges in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

Vigorous Competition in the Market



A small number of dominant players control the very competitive GPU market, always fighting for market dominance. Profit margins may be compressed as a result of the intense competition forcing businesses to develop quickly while maintaining consumer-friendly prices. Market variety is limited because smaller firms frequently find it difficult to match the R&D expenditures of industry titans.

Furthermore, intense competition encourages aggressive marketing plans and regular product releases, which puts pressure on companies to keep up their technical lead. While this rivalry pushes producers to strike a balance between cost, quality, and innovation, customers gain from improved performance and alternatives. In order to stay ahead of the competition, businesses must also manage complicated supply chains and strategic alliances. As a result, maintaining growth and profitability in this competitive climate depends heavily on market positioning and brand loyalty.



Quick Changes in Technology



Rapid technical improvements are witnessed in the GPU sector, as businesses consistently introduce new designs, features, and performance upgrades. This never-ending cycle of invention drives firms to regularly offer improved products and necessitates significant expenditure in research & development. This promotes advancement and performance enhancements, but it also shortens product life cycles, which might cause customers to become obsolescent more quickly.

Product line updates can put a burden on a company's operational and financial resources, making production planning and inventory management more difficult. Long-term strategic planning is very difficult as keeping ahead of the curve necessitates predicting future customer demands and technological advancements. Rapid innovation is nevertheless necessary to satisfy changing market needs, preserve competitive advantage, and support applications like gaming, artificial intelligence, and data center workloads in spite of these challenges.

Company Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Imagination Technologies Group

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Arm Limited (Soft Bank Group)

EVGA Corporation

SAPPHIRE Technology Limited

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $592.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Graphics Processing Unit Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Component

6.2 By Type

6.3 By Deployment

6.4 By Application

6.5 By Countries



7. Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

7.3 Services



8. Type

8.1 Integrated GPU

8.2 Discrete GPU

8.3 Hybrid GPU



9. Deployment

9.1 On-Premise

9.2 Cloud



10. Application

10.1 Consumer Electronics

10.2 IT & Telecommunication

10.3 Healthcare

10.4 Media & Entertainment

10.5 Others



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

15.1 Intel Corporation

15.2 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

15.3 Nvidia Corporation

15.4 Imagination Technologies Group

15.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

15.6 Arm Limited (Soft Bank Group)

15.7 EVGA Corporation

15.8 SAPPHIRE Technology Limited

15.9 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.



16. Key Players Analysis

