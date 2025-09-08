8MM HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast Report 2024-2034 | Gain Age, Hormone Status, and Stage Insights for Strategic Planning

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends of HER2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer, diagnosed incident cases of HER2- breast cancer, and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of HER2- breast cancer. The diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer among women are segmented by age (18 years and older), and hormone receptor (HR) status (HER2-/HR+ and HER2-/HR-).

The diagnosed incident cases of HER2- breast cancer among women are segmented by stage at diagnosis (stages I, II, I-II, III, and IV). Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer are segmented by progression to metastatic disease; stage (stages I-II, III, and IV); menopausal status (HER2-/HR+ only); tumor resection; HR positivity (HER2-/HR+ only); mutations and biomarkers; and other HER2 activating mutations.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer was the most common diagnosed cancer in women in 157 out of 185 countries in 2022 and is the leading cause of cancer death in women globally (IARC, 2020; WHO, 2024). Risk factors include prolonged exposure to endogenous/exogenous sex hormones; gene mutations; a family history of breast cancer; being overweight or obese; physical inactivity; high alcohol consumption; early menarche; late menopause; and clinical factors, such as biopsy-confirmed atypical hyperplasia and having a high breast tissue and bone density (IARC, 2020; American Cancer Society, 2022).



Key Topics Covered:

1 HER2-Negative (HER2-) Breast Cancer: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer and HER2- breast cancer

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer by stage at diagnosis

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer by stage

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer with progression to metastatic disease

2.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ breast cancer by menopausal status

2.4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer with resectable tumors

2.4.10 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ breast cancer by HR positivity

2.4.11 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer by mutations and biomarkers

2.4.12 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer with other HER2 activating mutations

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for invasive HER2- breast cancer (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer

2.5.3 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ breast cancer

2.5.4 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2-/HR- breast cancer

2.5.5 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ breast cancer and invasive HER2-/HR- breast cancer by stage at diagnosis

2.5.6 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ breast cancer

2.5.7 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2-/HR- breast cancer

2.5.8 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer by stage

2.5.9 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer with progression to metastatic disease

2.5.10 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ breast cancer by menopausal status

2.5.11 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ and HER2-/HR- breast cancer by resectable tumors

2.5.12 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2-/HR+ breast cancer by HR positivity

2.5.13 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer by mutations and biomarkers

2.5.14 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2- breast cancer with other HER2 activating mutations

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



