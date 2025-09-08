Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Market 2025-2030: Emerging Trends and Competitive Intelligence Featuring 20+ Industry Players

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Market - Deployment Types, User Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) market is experiencing significant transformation as businesses increasingly adopt cloud-native architectures to drive agile, event-driven applications.

With an estimated value of US$16.2 billion in 2024, the FaaS market is poised for impressive growth, expected to reach over US$68.4 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 27.1%. Key drivers of this growth include the burgeoning need for scalable, modular computing models that alleviate infrastructure management pressures and foster rapid innovation. FaaS empowers developers to execute discrete functions in response to events, promoting real-time responsiveness and operational cost-efficiency compared to traditional architectures.

The growth of FaaS is underpinned by the broad acceptance of microservices, Kubernetes-based orchestration, and DevOps practices which emphasize modular, stateless execution. Leading cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are continually enhancing their serverless platforms, while open-source frameworks such as Knative and OpenFaaS present versatile alternatives, especially in hybrid and private cloud settings. Additionally, the emergence of multi-cloud strategies and API-centric ecosystems has amplified enterprise interest in FaaS, especially for tasks necessitating interoperability and elasticity across cloud landscapes.

Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Regional Market Analysis

North America is projected to lead the market in 2024 with a share of 36.4%, reinforced by the early adoption of serverless solutions like AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, and Google Cloud Functions alongside established DevOps frameworks and strategic cloud initiatives. Europe ranks next, propelled by rising demand for event-driven architectures and the enhancement of enterprise cloud-native operations across sectors such as finance and telecom. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stands as the swiftest growing market, anticipated to grow at a 33.9% CAGR through 2030, driven by swift digital transformations in regions like China, India, and Southeast Asia.

FaaS Market Analysis by Deployment Type

As of 2024, the public cloud dominates the FaaS deployment segment, accounting for over 50% of the market value, largely due to the extensive availability and adoption of serverless services on platforms such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. However, hybrid cloud deployments are expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 30.9%, highlighting rising demand for adaptable computing environments combining public and on-premise infrastructure, particularly in regulated industries like healthcare and finance.

FaaS Market Analysis by User Type

Developer-centric FaaS holds the largest market share in 2024, valued at US$10.2 billion, capturing around 63% of global revenue. This is attributed to the rapid adoption of event-driven microservices and DevOps processes within software development teams. In contrast, operator-centric FaaS is the fastest-growing segment, with a projected 30.1% CAGR through 2030, reflecting increased IT operations team involvement in automating infrastructure and ensuring compliance within serverless environments.

FaaS Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises dominate the FaaS market in 2024, securing about 59% of global value, driven by modernization strategies, and the adoption of event-driven architectures for vital functionalities. However, SMEs are expanding rapidly, with an estimated CAGR of 29.4% through 2030. By leveraging FaaS for its low cost and infrastructure efficiency, SMEs are anticipated to significantly close the gap by 2030.

FaaS Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The BFSI sector leads the FaaS market with 19.5% of revenue in 2024, driven by the reliance on real-time processes that align with FaaS's scalable architecture. IT & Telecom ranks as the second-largest vertical, leveraging FaaS for cloud-native app delivery and infrastructure monitoring. Additionally, the Retail & eCommerce sector emerges as the fastest-growing sector, set to expand at a 32.8% CAGR, thanks to FaaS's support for elastic and responsive retail solutions.

Report Scope

This global report delves into the FaaS market from 2021 to 2030, focusing on Deployment Type, User Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector. It includes projections from 2024 to 2030 with insights on major companies and the latest industry developments to provide a comprehensive view of market progress.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 468 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.1% Regions Covered Global

