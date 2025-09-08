Soft Starter Industry Dynamics, Regional Opportunities and Competitive Intelligence 2025-2034

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Starter Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is segmented by end-use industries such as mining and metal, food and beverage, energy and power, oil and gas, and more. Regionally, it encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The global soft starter market, valued at approximately USD 2.04 billion in 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2025 to 2034, reaching around USD 3.59 billion by 2034. Soft starters are essential for AC electric motors, providing lower start-up power to extend motor lifespan and reduce energy requirements. Industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction drive market demand.

The semiconductor industry's expansion, growing adoption by SMEs in developing economies, and heightened awareness of soft starter benefits are bolstering market growth. Additionally, increased automation, oil and gas exploration, and infrastructure upgrades contribute to industry expansion. The rising demand for industrial pumps and HVAC systems further accelerates market value.

Global Soft Starter Industry Outlook

The automotive industry's electrification boosts the soft starter market. Significant growth in electric vehicle sales, notably in China and India, and increased production of light commercial vehicles accentuate the demand for soft starters, crucial for managing inrush currents and reducing motor stress.

With 52.5 million electric motors in the US, primarily in commercial sectors, the soft starter market benefits significantly from increased motor usage. The demand for efficient and reliable motor solutions is a crucial market driver, supported by the surge in electric vehicle adoption and light vehicle production worldwide.

Key Trends and Challenges

Companies enhance energy efficiency through soft starters, optimizing power consumption in motor controls. Automation and process control advancements in industrial applications also fuel demand. Despite market potential, high installation costs and stringent regulatory standards pose challenges. Complex energy efficiency and environmental regulations impact product design and implementation.

Emerging trends in renewable energy provide expansion opportunities. As the adoption of solar and wind power grows, demand for sophisticated motor control systems, including soft starters, rises. Furthermore, the burgeoning electric vehicle market increases demand for soft starters within EV charging infrastructure to ensure efficient energy management.

Key Players and Innovations

Notable companies like Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, and Rockwell Automation, Inc., lead the soft starter market with pivotal innovations. Siemens introduces the SIRIUS 3RW55, enhancing motor control and energy efficiency, while Schneider's Altivar Soft Starter ATS480 elevates motor protection with IoT capabilities. Eaton focuses on energy-efficient solutions, whereas Rockwell Automation develops the Allen-Bradley SMC-50 smart motor controller.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Soft Starter Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Soft Starter Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Soft Starter Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Soft Starter Market by End User Industry

5.4.1 Mining and Metal

5.4.2 Food and Beverage

5.4.3 Energy and Power

5.4.4 Oil and Gas

5.4.5 Others

5.5 Global Soft Starter Market by Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 North America Soft Starter Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Soft Starter Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Soft Starter Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Soft Starter Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Soft Starter Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

