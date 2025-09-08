Growth Opportunities in the Firefighting Drones Industry, 2025-2034 - Investments Surge as Governments Embrace Innovative Firefighting Drone Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firefighting Drone Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global firefighting drone market is projected to evolve significantly, with its market size estimated at approximately USD 1.24 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.90% from 2025 to 2034, reaching a valuation of USD 3.19 billion by 2034.

Key Trends in the Market

The development of advanced firefighting technologies is driving market growth. Innovative solutions are being integrated, enhancing drone functionality and safety features, thus broadening their use in various sectors.

The rise in forest and industrial fire incidents is contributing to increased adoption of firefighting drones, offering improved visibility and monitoring where traditional firefighting resources fall short.

Government investments in novel firefighting solutions are fostering market expansion. The drones' ability to provide real-time assistance enhances safety, functionality, and accuracy, fueling their market demand.

Market Share by Size

Micro drones dominate the market due to their small size, ease of payload transport, and high communication range. These cost-effective tools are preferred for applications like monitoring and assessment, driving market growth.

Market Share by Application

Scene monitoring applications have surged, with drones' infrared cameras enabling early fire detection, aiding first responders in managing incidents efficiently. The capability to detect forest wildfires cost-effectively without infrastructure demands further accelerates market growth.

Competitive Landscape

This extensive report evaluates the market through Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis. Key players in the global firefighting drone market include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation: Founded in 1995, Lockheed Martin is based in Maryland, United States, excelling in military support, aerospace, and security with an emphasis on predictive technologies and integrated solutions.

AeroVironment, Inc.: Established in 1971 in California, AeroVironment is renowned for intelligent robotics systems, enhancing customer reach and awareness through advanced software analytics, sensors, and robotics.

Elistair Inc.: Elistair, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dardilly, France, specializes in automated tethered drone systems for emergency communication, heavily utilized by security entities globally.

Other active participants include SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, BSS Holland B.V., Yuneec International Co., Ltd., Aerialtronics DV B.V., MMC-UAV, Flyability SA, Draganfly Inc., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Skydio, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Parrot Drones SAS, among others.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary 1.1 Market Size 2024-2025 1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F) 1.3 Key Demand Drivers 1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure 1.5 Industry Best Practices 1.6 Recent Trends and Developments 1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights 2.1 Market Trends 2.2 Key Verticals 2.3 Key Regions 2.4 Supplier Power 2.5 Buyer Power 2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks 2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary 3.1 GDP Outlook 3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth 3.3 Inflation Trends 3.4 Democracy Index 3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios 3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position 3.7 Population Outlook 3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles 4.1 Country Risk 4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Firefighting Drone Market Analysis 5.1 Key Industry Highlights 5.2 Global Firefighting Drone Historical Market (2018-2024) 5.3 Global Firefighting Drone Market Forecast (2025-2034) 5.4 Global Firefighting Drone Market by Type 5.4.1 Fixed Wing 5.4.2 Multi-rotor 5.5 Global Firefighting Drone Market by Size 5.5.1 Micro Drones 5.5.2 Macro Drones 5.6 Global Firefighting Drone Market by Propulsion 5.6.1 Electric Motor 5.6.2 Solar Powered 5.6.3 Piston Engine 5.7 Global Firefighting Drone Market by Application 5.7.1 Scene Monitoring 5.7.2 Search and Rescue 5.7.3 Post Fire or Disaster Assessment 5.7.4 Firefighting 5.8 Global Firefighting Drone Market by Region 5.8.1 North America 5.8.2 Europe 5.8.3 Asia Pacific 5.8.4 Latin America 5.8.5 Middle East and Africa

6 North America Firefighting Drone Market Analysis 6.1 United States of America 6.2 Canada

7 Europe Firefighting Drone Market Analysis 7.1 United Kingdom 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 Italy 7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Firefighting Drone Market Analysis 8.1 China 8.2 Japan 8.3 India 8.4 ASEAN 8.5 Australia 8.6 Others

9 Latin America Firefighting Drone Market Analysis 9.1 Brazil 9.2 Argentina 9.3 Mexico 9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Firefighting Drone Market Analysis 10.1 Saudi Arabia 10.2 United Arab Emirates 10.3 Nigeria 10.4 South Africa 10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics 11.1 SWOT Analysis 11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 11.3 Key Indicators for Demand 11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape 12.1 Supplier Selection 12.2 Key Global Players 12.3 Key Regional Players 12.4 Key Player Strategies 12.5 Company Profiles



