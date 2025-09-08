Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Worth Over $323 Billion by 2034 - Analysis of Opportunities for Industrial Robots, Machine Vision Systems, SCADA, PLC, DCS and More

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial control and factory automation market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, having reached a value of USD 151.35 billion in 2024. Projections indicate a promising expansion at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching approximately USD 323.74 billion by 2034.

Asia Pacific Leads the Market Expansion

The Asia Pacific region is significantly contributing to the industry's expansion, largely driven by the robust construction sector. The integration of industrial control and factory automation technologies in construction is propelling market growth. Furthermore, the surge in green building construction, stimulated by favorable government policies aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, is accelerating the adoption of automation technologies. The rising awareness about climate change impacts is encouraging manufacturing sectors to incorporate automation solutions to minimize carbon footprints and enhance productivity, further propelling market growth in the region.

Countries like China and India are pivotal in this growth due to the increasing adoption of automation technologies across diverse industrial sectors. As China fortifies its position as a leader in industrial robots, factory automation is significantly gaining momentum. The burgeoning manufacturing sectors in China and India also play a crucial role in augmenting market growth. The deployment of innovative industrial control systems and software solutions to streamline factory automation is another factor bolstering the market.

Manufacturing companies are keenly strategizing to enhance their profitability by embracing automation across production sites, further fueling market progression.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The industrial control and factory automation market is diversified based on components, solutions, and industries, facilitating the extensive deployment of advanced automation solutions:

Components: Industrial Robots, Machine Vision Systems, Process Analyzers, Industrial Sensors, among others.

Industrial Robots, Machine Vision Systems, Process Analyzers, Industrial Sensors, among others. Solutions: SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, and PAM, among others.

SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, and PAM, among others. Industries: Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electronics, and more.

Geographical Distribution

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Trends and Government Initiatives

The increasing trend of connected enterprises is aiding market proliferation as seamless information flow is essential for heightened production activities. Demand for sophisticated automation tools and software solutions is rising, driven by the need for improved productivity and quality manufacturing.

Government initiatives promoting industrial automation, coupled with the integration of emerging technologies like IoT and AI, are propelling the market forward. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of future-proofing industrial operations, leading to a spike in demand for industrial control and factory automation systems.

Key Industry Players

The market comprises key players such as ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. These companies are at the forefront of enhancing competitiveness through mergers, acquisitions, and technological innovations.

The analysis provides a detailed evaluation based on Porter's five forces model along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis, offering valuable insights into the market dynamics.

