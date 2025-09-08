Urea Capacity and CapEx Outlook, 2025-2030 - Explore New Build and Expansion Plans Worldwide by Country

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global urea production capacity is projected to experience substantial growth of 23% between 2025 and 2030, driven largely by the rising demand in the agriculture industry. Asia is anticipated to lead this expansion due to its vast agricultural sector and robust manufacturing capabilities. This growth represents a significant opportunity for stakeholders in the urea market worldwide.

This increase in urea production is largely attributed to the growing fertilizer demands from the agricultural sector, which seeks efficient crop yield improvements. Additionally, the strategic expansions and new developments in various regions highlight the dynamic competitiveness of the sector, encouraging investment and innovation.

Key countries across Asia are poised to make significant contributions to this capacity expansion. The region's consistent demand for fertilizers, combined with its expansive agricultural activities, underlines Asia's central role in this global capacity uplift.

Investors, manufacturers, and industry analysts stand to benefit from the projected growth in the urea sector. Vital insights and detailed forecasts offer a roadmap for navigating the competitive landscape, enabling informed decisions that align with emerging market trends. This growth trajectory positions the industry favorably amidst the global demand for enhanced agricultural productivity, ensuring sustainability and profitability for key stakeholders.

The increased emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices further propels this growth, with urea playing a pivotal role in crop nutrition management. As the industry gears up to meet the anticipated demands, stakeholders will need to remain agile and responsive to market dynamics to maximize potential opportunities during this period of transformational growth.

