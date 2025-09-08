Leading Financial Communications and Marketing Firm Vocatus Wins Best Client PR Campaign at the Wealth Management 2025 Industry Awards

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocatus, a leading communications and marketing firm serving the financial services industry, announced that it has won the Best PR Campaign of the Year award at the Wealth Management 2025 Industry Awards.

The award centers on the firm’s work for Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations and endowments.

“I founded Vocatus to change the model of how communications and marketing firms supported their clients,” said Ray Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Partner at Vocatus. “In three short years, we have built a company that deeply engages with our clients, which, I believe is a testament to our highly experienced team. Our team is so grateful for this honor since it comes from our core industry and provides strong validation for our approach.”

Founded in 2022, Vocatus serves dozens of clients, from startups to established, public companies in the financial services industry. Earlier this, Vocatus was awarded the Best Marketing or PR Campaign at the Family Wealth Awards.

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support ﬁnancial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, determines the winners. The awards each year recognize the ﬁrms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real diﬀerence to the daily activities of ﬁnancial advisors.

“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the ﬁnancial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations at WealthManagement.com. “They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

About Vocatus

Vocatus is an award-winning communications, marketing and public relations firm, serving the financial services industry. With specialists across media and journalism, Vocatus provides high-level support to individuals and businesses, including wealth management firms, asset managers, fintech companies and business service providers.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their

practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com oﬀers ﬁnancial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them inﬂuence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.