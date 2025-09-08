Progesterone Market Size Drives at 12.74% CAGR to Hit USD 5.05 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global progesterone market size was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.05 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period.

The accelerating use of progesterone in hormone replacement therapy and for other conditions is boosting the overall market development.

Key Takeaways

North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By formulation, the natural segment led the progesterone market in 2024.

By formulation, the synthetic segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.

By route of administration, the injectables segment dominated the market in 2024.

By route of administration, the oral segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By application, the menopause segment was dominant in the market and is expected to grow significantly over the projected period.

By drug type, the branded segment dominated the progesterone market in 2024.

By drug type, the generic segment is expected to register rapid expansion during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held a major share of the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the coming years.



Market Overview & Potential

The progesterone market possesses a natural steroid hormone that is involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle, also responsible for various physiological functions, such as impacting mood, immune response, and neuroprotection, and is known as progesterone. Currently, the public is adopting widely in menopause symptoms (hot flashes, night sweats), dysfunctional uterine bleeding, and endometrial cancer. Besides this, in contraception and for pregnancy assistance, it plays a vital role. Researchers are investing in new water-soluble injectable and smart delivery systems for more comfortable administration, advanced drug delivery systems for improved bioavailability, and novel therapeutic applications other than reproduction.

What are the Key Growth Drivers in the Progesterone Market?

A rise in PCOS, infertility, and the management of menopause symptoms are fueling the broader range of demand for progesterone. Nowadays, the accelerating geriatric women use hormone replacement therapy, including mainly progesterone, in managing post-menopausal symptoms and protecting against uterine changes. Across the globe, expanding in vitro fertilization (IVF) approaches are escalating demand for progesterone. The stimulating market expansion is further driven by the increasing awareness regarding the importance of female health, hormonal balance, and the advantages of progesterone therapy among both patients and healthcare professionals.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Progesterone Market?

Continuous advancements in IVF and drug delivery systems for progesterone are developing more efficient and patient-friendly treatment approaches are influencing its overall adoption.

In May 205, AutoIVF, a company developing automated fertility care technology, closed an equity investment round acquired by Vitrolife Group, with participation from Alpha Edison and other IVF industry investors.

In April 2025, Calla Lily, a UK-based medtech, secured £1M in funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) for a transformative progesterone delivery device.

In February 2025, Deloitte Romania supported the investment group Integral Capital Group in the acquisition of a greater stake in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinic Embryos, located in Bucharest.

In November 2024, India IVF, one of India's first tech-enabled fertility platforms, secured $1.25 million in investment from Tomorrow Capital.

What is a Major Limitation in the Progesterone Market?

The developing market is facing certain challenges, such as the emergence of strict regulatory frameworks, safety complications, and side effects (particularly the raised risk of certain cancers or cardiovascular concerns). As well as the increasing competition from alternatives, including synthetic progestins or bioidentical hormones with expanded efficacy and delivery, are further fueling higher production expenditure, propelled by complex manufacturing and volatile raw material supply chains.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Progesterone Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the dominating share of the market. In this region, escalating demand for assisted reproductive technologies and hormone replacement therapy, a huge burden on reproductive and hormonal health concerns, is boosting the adoption of advanced progesterone approaches. The US is expanding the development of novel fiber-based drug delivery systems to accelerate local delivery and bioavailability for preterm birth prevention, advancements in progesterone-only birth control pills.

For instance,

In April 2025, IVI RMA North America entered into a partnership with tmrw life sciences to digitize the management and storage of IVF specimens across all clinics.



How did Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the progesterone market. ASAP’s growing severe issues, like amenorrhea, abnormal uterine bleeding, and endometriosis, are boosting the demand for progesterone-based therapies. Alongside, India and China’s governments are encouraging programs that execute women's health and fertility treatments are supporting the adoption of progesterone in the region. In April 2025, the Asia-Pacific Menopause Federation (APMF) unveiled a consensus to guide clinicians on menopause management, coupled with the application of progesterone for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and to potentially minimize breast cancer risk under certain MHT regimens.

Segmental Insights

By formulation analysis

Why did the Natural Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The natural segment held a major revenue share of the progesterone market in 2024. The segment is driven by the growing demand for bio-identical hormone therapies, patient preference for safer choices, and enhanced R&D investment in plant-derived diosgenin-based progesterone. Moreover, numerous pharmaceutical companies are investing in R&D for natural progesterone, resulting in advancements in formulations with raised absorption, such as micronized progesterone, and diverse delivery methods.

On the other hand, the synthetic segment is predicted to expand fastest during 2025-2034. These types of formulations are highly used to enhance drug delivery by resolving limitations, like poor solubility and restricted bioavailability, by employing technologies, including nanocarriers, lipid formulations, and depot systems. Whereas, synthetic progestins, mainly drospirenone, provide greater specificity for the progesterone receptor while reducing side effects, like androgenic activity. Moreover, novel sustained-release (SR) formulations and groundbreaking self-administration methods, particularly subcutaneous injections and hydrogels, are being supported to accelerate patient comfort and compliance.

By route of administration analysis

What Made the Injectables Segment Dominate in the Progesterone Market in 2024?

In 2024, the injectables segment held the dominating share of the market. Injectable progesterone is significant in fertility treatments to assist conception and maintain early pregnancies. However, specific injectable progesterone formulations, such as hydroxyprogesterone caproate, are utilized to reduce the risk of premature birth in pregnant women. The advantage of controlled release of the hormone is responsible for the preference by both patients and healthcare providers for fertility treatments and other applications.

Although the oral segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the upcoming era. The widespread expansion in menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), infertility, amenorrhea, and other menstrual irregularities is propelling the oral ROA in the development of therapeutics. The greater patient compliance and acceptance make oral progesterone a major administration approach. The evolving sustained-release (SR) micronized progesterone (MP) formulations are facilitating a smooth and steady drug release, accelerating its half-life, and also enabling convenient dosing.

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the Progesterone Market in 2024?

The menopause segment led the market and will grow notably during 2025-2034. Primarily, progesterone is widely applied in managing menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, and for mitigating issues, like osteoporosis and endometrial cancer. Recent studies are demonstrating oral micronized progesterone, which offers sleep and vasomotor symptom relief and may be a fruitful option for perimenopausal women with sleep disturbances. The progression of micronized progesterone is designed to expand its bioavailability and effectiveness when taken orally or vaginally.

By drug type analysis

Why did the Branded Segment Hold the Largest Share of the Market in 2024?

The branded segment accounted for the biggest share of the progesterone market in 2024. The raised quality, purity, and efficacy of this drug type boost its widespread adoption in the rising prevalence of hormonal disorders and menopausal symptoms. Recently, Bijuva is a combined drug approved in Canada for treating moderate-to-severe menopausal symptoms. Furthermore, other oral formulated brands, such as Prometrium, are prescribed to handle symptoms of menopause and prevent endometrial alterations in women taking estrogen.

Although the generic segment is estimated to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. A significant benefit of a generic drug is its inexpensiveness over the branded drugs. Eventually, the expired patents of brand-name progesterone drugs allow for the emergence of more cost-effective generic versions, with their broader adoption. Also, they facilitate variety in injectables, transdermal patches, and sustained-release implants, making progesterone easily accessible, efficient, and convenient for patients.

By distribution channel analysis

How did the Hospital Pharmacy Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospital pharmacy segment registered dominance in the global progesterone market. These pharmacies' pharmacists can handle and dispense various progesterone-based therapies, with enhanced focus on drug safety, selection, storage, and optimal patient outcomes through clinical care and medication management. They can further collaborate with doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to establish and validate treatment strategies and offer essential pharmaceutical expertise.

The online pharmacy segment is estimated to witness rapid growth in the studied years. A wide range of digital health platforms and e-pharmacies are supporting to resolution of regional hurdles, with expanded progesterone more accessible to rural populations. Also, these solutions allow convenient, home-based access to therapeutics for issues, especially menopausal symptoms and infertility. Furthermore, online pharmacies are integrated with digital health platforms to provide customized treatment plans and support for patient adherence to complex regimens.

What are the Recent Developments in the Progesterone Market?

In August 2025, Gedeon Richter launched Nalvee in the UK to boost HRT options for menopause.

In August 2025, Solv Wellness, a leading women's healthcare company, launched Menopause Made Clear, a digital toolkit.

In February 2025, Noom, the leading digital healthcare company, expanded Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to facilitate crucial support for women as they navigate menopausal hormone shifts.

In September 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Bonafide Health, LLC, unveiled Thermella, a plant-based supplement that supports women's health during menopause.

Progesterone Market Key Players

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Aquatic Group

Bionpharma Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Cipla Inc.

Estrellas Life Sciences Private Limited.

Eli Lily & Company

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insud Pharma S.L.U.

Lupin

Novo Nordisk A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Segments Covered in The Report

By Formulation

Natural

Synthetic

By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Transdermal

Other Routes of Administration

By Application

Menopause

Contraception

Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

Hyperplastic Precursor Lesions

Endometrial Cancer

Other Applications

By Drug Type

Branded

Generic

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





