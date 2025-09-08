MMC, a TekniPlex Business, Unveils ICONect Smart Factory Platform at K -2025

Montreal, QC, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMC (A Tekniplex Business), a leader in automation equipment, vision systems, and software solutions for the caps and closures industry, announces the launch of the ICONect Smart Factory Platform at K 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.





Designed as a real-time production orchestration engine, ICONect integrates seamlessly with both MMC and third-party equipment. The platform provides manufacturers with powerful tools to optimize operations, streamline workflows, and make faster, smarter decisions. ICONect empowers floor managers and operators with real-time analytics, simplified recipe management, and an intuitive dashboard that includes access to the MMC AI Troubleshooting Chatbot. Together, these features accelerate problem resolution, reduce downtime, and improve overall efficiency.

“ICONect represents a significant leap forward in how clients can leverage machine data to optimize production,” said Krystel Staniforth, General Manager of MMC. “With ICONect, managers can respond to complex production requirements more efficiently and anticipate future challenges with greater agility.”

Key Differentiators of ICONect Smart Factory Platform include:

Real-Time Analytics & Troubleshooting – Access live production metrics and insights from anywhere, with support from the MMC AI Troubleshooting Chatbot.

Implement Once, Deploy Everywhere – Centralize user, password, and recipe management, then deploy across all machines on the production floor.

Automated Reporting & Alerts – Receive instant notifications when production issues arise, or parameters deviate from set thresholds.

Enhanced Connectivity – Eliminate silos with seamless data sharing across production floors, systems, and plant locations.

“One of the features we are most excited about is Energy Monitoring,” said Patrice Massicotte, Operations Director at MMC. “It gives clients the same up-to-the-minute insights on power usage as they get from their production data—helping them achieve both cost savings and sustainability targets.”

Also on display at K2025 will be two complementary solutions: the MMC LM-150 lining machine-designed for the high-quality production at smaller volumes; and the QTicon Advanced Vision System-an AI-powered inspection system that streamlines QC by eliminating traditional recipe-based setups.

ICONect is one of three major innovations MMC will unveil at K 2025:

MMC LM-150 Lining Machine – Designed for smaller production volumes without compromising on quality or flexibility.

QTicon Advanced Vision System – Powered by AI, this next-generation system eliminates the need for recipes in the inspection process, making quality control smarter and faster.

Visitors can explore these solutions at Booth 13B42, Hall 13, during K 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany (Wed, Oct 8 – Wed, Oct 15, 2025), or learn more about ICONect and other advanced automation solutions at mmcpackaging.com.

About TekniPlex

TekniPlex is a globally integrated company that provides innovative solutions through materials science and advanced manufacturing technologies. A global leader in the healthcare and consumer products markets, TekniPlex delivers medical device components and sustainable materials science solutions that support a healthier, more sustainable world. Its solutions are used by some of the most recognized names in healthcare, pharmaceutical, personal care, household, and food & beverage sectors.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, TekniPlex employs 9,000 team members across operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, and the United States.

About MMC Packaging

MMC (a TekniPlex Business) is a global leader in post-molding automation solutions for the caps and closures industry. With more than 35 years of experience, MMC designs, engineers and builds world-class automation equipment, advanced vision systems, and smart factory software that enhance overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), simplify operations, and accelerate innovation.

