MILESEEY TOOLS Partners with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) to Drive Innovation and Sustainability in the Industry

LOS ANGELES and SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILESEEY TOOLS, a sub-brand of MILESEEY Group, today announced its official partnership with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) as a Cornerstone Partner. This alliance marks a significant step in MILESEEY’s global strategy and underscores its long-term commitment to precision, efficiency, and sustainable innovation.

The AIA, established in 1857, is the leading professional association for architects in the United States, representing over 100,000 members. Through this partnership, MILESEEY TOOLS will collaborate with architects, designers, and construction professionals to accelerate the adoption of advanced measurement solutions, including laser distance measurement, intelligent sensing, and infrared thermography.

Founded in 2009, MILESEEY has secured hundreds of global patents and today serves more than 10 million users across 100+ countries. MILESEEY TOOLS, established in 2012, focuses on professional-grade yet intuitive tools. Its green laser technology enhances visibility in bright environments, while advanced product design and algorithms that significantly improve accuracy and efficiency in complex conditions.

For professionals, accuracy is directly tied to cost and project success. MILESEEY TOOLS’ solutions enable faster on-site data capture, reducing delays and rework. At the same time, compact thermal imaging devices help homeowners and designers uncover issues like insulation flaws before renovation, supporting better decisions.

The partnership also sets the stage for MILESEEY TOOLS’ upcoming launch of a next-generation long-distance laser meter. The new product combines higher-precision sensors, multifunctional measurement, and an intuitive interface, designed to perform reliably across both large construction sites and creative indoor projects.

MILESEEY TOOLS will expand its North American presence through AIA events, exhibitions, and more, while working with the AIA community for further innovations like advanced digital workflows that better connect physical environments with design ecosystems.

“Becoming an AIA Cornerstone Partner is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Jore Chou, Founder and CEO of MILESEEY Group. “Through continuous innovation, we aim to empower professionals to build more efficiently and sustainably, while enabling every creator to transform inspiration into reality.”

MILESEEY TOOLS remains committed to its values—Precision, Efficiency, and Inspiration—as it continues to innovate and support the global community of professionals and creators.

About MILESEEY TOOLS

MILESEEY TOOLS is a sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Created to serve both professionals and everyday makers, MILESEEY TOOLS brings advanced engineering into inspirational, accessible solutions that deliver performance where it matters most.

As pioneers of green laser measurement tools, and backed by hundreds of patents in laser, infrared thermometry, and AI-enhanced technologies, MILESEEY TOOLS empowers users with industry-grade accuracy, effortless usability, and enduring strength for every challenge. From contractors and surveyors to DIYers and designers, we support real-world challenges with tools that simplify complexity, enhance efficiency, and inspire confident creation.

With a shared commitment to innovation and usability, MILESEEY and MILESEEY TOOLS work together to inspire builders, makers, and designers worldwide to "see miles away".

