Top pension funds reach all-time global record

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest 300 pension funds reached a new US$ 24.4 trillion record in terms of their total assets under management, according to this year’s Global Top 300 Pension Funds report by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, WTW’s Thinking Ahead Institute.

The research highlights high-level trends in the pension fund industry and provides information on the changing composition of the top 300 list of pension funds globally, including the characteristics and investment allocations of these pension funds.

This year’s total breaks the record that was previously set in 2021 at US$ 23.6 trillion before a market correction in 2022. However, as the recent recovery reached record territory, growth slowed slightly, up 7.8% in 2024, compared to 10% growth the previous year.

Concentration also continues. For the first time, the combined assets of the world’s top 20 pension funds exceeded US$ 10 trillion, increasing by 8.5% from the previous year to reach US$ 10.3 trillion. These top 20 funds increased at a faster pace than the top 300 pension funds and now account for 42.4% of the top 300 as a whole by assets.

Of these top funds, ten reported strengthening their expertise in artificial intelligence, with nine highlighting technology adoption in portfolio management as a strategic priority and recognising AI as both a risk and an opportunity. At the same time, nine pension funds cited volatility and uncertainty as major concerns, with inflation also highlighted as a key factor shaping the outlook for the year.

At the very top of the table, Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) was overtaken by Norway’s Government Pension Fund after more than 20 years at the top. Norway’s Government Pension Fund boasts US$ 1.77 trillion in total assets and is 6.9% larger by assets than the former global frontrunner. The Government Pension Fund of Norway is a sovereign wealth fund with a mandate to preserve and grow national savings to help finance future pension expenditures and ensure intergenerational financial security.

Jessica Gao, director at the Thinking Ahead Institute, reflects on key insights from the research: “The past year saw pension assets reach their highest levels yet, coming off several years of slowed growth following the previous record achieved in 2021.

“The world’s largest pension funds are navigating an increasingly complex landscape. Macroeconomic volatility, geopolitical shifts and concentrated market risks are reshaping return expectations. The current backdrop has tested even well-diversified portfolios, highlighting the difficulty of today’s investment environment. At the same time, funds face more demanding relationships with stakeholders, from regulators to sponsors to members, all of whom are raising expectations on how pensions are managed. These intersecting challenges are heightening the responsibilities of fiduciaries, making strong governance more important than ever.”

While DB schemes remain the largest share of disclosed assets, the proportion fell below 60% in 2024, now accounting for 59.4% of total assets. DC fund assets, alternatively, grew at a faster pace in 2024, increasing by 14.3% and formed 27.7% by share of assets. DB funds accounted for a majority share of assets in North America (69%), Asia-Pacific (62%) and Europe (43%) in 2024, while DC plans dominate other regions (64%), particularly in Latin America.

Defined contribution funds continue to grow, yet the challenge of turning savings into secure lifetime income remains. Many funds are exploring new pathways, but stability, adequacy and affordability are difficult to balance across different regulatory and social contexts.

Technology is another defining force. Many funds are raising budgets for digital solutions to strengthen oversight, risk management and long-term decision-making. AI in particular is emerging as a powerful enabler and a new source of risk that requires careful governance and strong controls.

“With growing complexity and challenges, more funds are exploring the Total Portfolio Approach (TPA). By aligning purpose, capital and decision-making, and by taking a holistic view of the fund as a whole, TPA is helping organizations strengthen their ability to deliver long-term outcomes,” concluded Gao.

Top 20 pension funds (US$ millions)



Rank Fund Market Total Assets 1 Government Pension Fund Norway $1,767,951 2 Government Pension Investment Fund Japan $1,645,550 3 Federal Retirement Thrift U.S. $954,255 4 National Pension South Korea $820,799 5 ABP Netherlands $560,056 6 California Public Employees U.S. $541,965 7 Canada Pension Canada $496,935 8 Central Provident Fund Singapore $446,248 9 National Social Security China $366,747 10 California State Teachers U.S. $354,170 11 New York City Retirement U.S. $285,522 12 Employees Provident Fund Malaysia $279,435 13 New York State Common U.S. $274,682 14 PFZW Netherlands $267,714 15 Local Government Officials Japan $232,587 16 Florida State Board U.S. $223,480 17 AustralianSuper Australia $212,376 18 Texas Teachers U.S. $211,611 19 Employees' Provident India $199,447 20 Labor Pension Fund Taiwan $197,205



