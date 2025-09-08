Prenetics’ IM8 Congratulates Global Ambassador and Shareholder - World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Defending Her US Open Championship

Aryna Sabalenka becomes first woman to defend US Open title in more than a decade

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading health sciences company, and its premium supplement brand IM8, co-founded by David Beckham, today extends heartfelt congratulations to global ambassador and shareholder, World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, on successfully defending her singles championship at the 2025 US Open.

This historic achievement marks an extraordinary moment for Prenetics and IM8, as their flagship athlete ambassador has claimed victory at one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis for the second consecutive year. Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman to defend her US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014 and now owns four Grand Slam trophies. Aryna Sabalenka, who began using IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials earlier this year and became the company's first-ever current athlete shareholder, has showcased exceptional resilience, determination, and peak performance, embodying the very spirit of the IM8 brand.



Since launching in December 2024, IM8 has experienced explosive growth, with over 300,000 customer purchases and more than 6 million servings delivered, demonstrating exceptional consumer confidence and product satisfaction. The brand's momentum has been further amplified by a recent AI-powered advertisement featuring Aryna Sabalenka that has gone viral on Instagram, garnering over 233 million views since August 25th. The campaign has also been prominently displayed on Times Square's massive billboards throughout the US Open and will continue running through September.

"I am thrilled to have defended my US Open title," said Aryna Sabalenka. "This victory is the result of immense hard work from my entire team. A huge part of my success is my focus on my health and recovery, and IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials has been an essential part of my daily routine."

Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of Prenetics and IM8, expressed his excitement: "We are incredibly proud of Aryna for her phenomenal victory at the US Open and for successfully defending her title. Having the World No. 1 not only as our global ambassador but also as our first current athlete shareholder makes this achievement even more meaningful. Her success validates everything we've built at IM8, and we are honored to support her journey to excellence."

Aryna Sabalenka, who recently became a shareholder in Prenetics and global ambassador for IM8, has had a dominant season, culminating in her second consecutive US Open singles title. Her journey with IM8 began when her performance coach, Jason Stacy, recommended the supplement. After experiencing significant benefits for over three months, Aryna Sabalenka’s team proactively reached out and culminated in a multi-year partnership with IM8.



IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials is a comprehensive all-in-one supplement that replaces 16 individual supplements, providing 92 essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and clinical dosages of CoQ10 and MSM in a delicious drink. Crucially for professional athletes, IM8 is NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring it is free from banned substances and meets the highest standards of quality and safety required by elite competitors.

About Prenetics Global Limited

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a fast-growing health and wellness brand, Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA, and CircleDNA, a leading direct-to-consumer DNA test. As the first healthcare company to establish a Bitcoin treasury with its initial $20 million Bitcoin purchase and board-approved comprehensive Bitcoin strategy, Prenetics is pioneering the intersection of healthcare innovation and digital asset adoption. To learn more please visit prenetics.com and IM8health.com

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a 100% owned subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health.

