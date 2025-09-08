Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Emerging Opportunities for Early Detection, Risk Assessment, and Treatment Monitoring

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Screening Software Market by Software Type, Functionality, Lung Cancer Type, Application, End User, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from USD 2.82 billion in 2024 to USD 3 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 4.16 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.70%. Demand is driven by the need for innovative screening solutions capable of enhancing early detection and improving patient outcomes through advanced imaging technologies and artificial intelligence.

This comprehensive report provides essential insights into the critical need and emerging opportunities in the lung cancer screening software sector to guide strategic planning and decision-making.

Lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, necessitating sophisticated screening software solutions. The evolution of imaging technologies and AI algorithms are making these platforms pivotal in interpreting complex radiological data, helping clinicians identify suspicious nodules with greater accuracy. This trend is encouraged by shifting clinical guidelines and an aging population at higher risk, placing significant emphasis on population health management. Regulatory bodies fast-tracking approvals for software-as-a-medical-device solutions further bolster market growth.

Technological Disruptions and Industry Shifts

Breakthroughs in machine learning have catalyzed the shift from standalone image viewers to comprehensive software platforms. These platforms integrate advanced analytics with electronic health records, providing actionable intelligence in real time, reducing diagnostic time, and enabling precise treatment planning. Concurrently, evolving reimbursement frameworks reward value-based care, encouraging the adoption of technology that demonstrates cost savings through early intervention. This creates a strategic advantage for decision-makers seeking to mitigate risks and identify new opportunities in the healthcare landscape.

Tariffs Impact on Market Dynamics

In 2025, tariffs on medical device components and imported hardware introduced cost challenges for software vendors. These changes prompted a reevaluation of supply chain strategies, encouraging some companies to source components domestically. Tariffs have also spurred local innovation, leading to the development of hardware-agnostic software that interfaces with various imaging devices, reducing dependency and allowing incremental upgrades. Such adaptation exemplifies the agility required to sustain growth in a dynamic trade environment.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Markets are shifting towards integrated software platforms offering analytics, coordination, and workflow tools to improve precision oncology.

The U.S. tariff scenario emphasizes the need for flexible software design and local manufacturing to protect against cost increases.

Decisions hinging on software type and deployment mode - from cloud-based solutions to comprehensive suites - reflect varied institutional priorities and digital maturity.

Regional disparities highlight specific growth drivers, with the Americas leading in adoption, while the Asia-Pacific region boosts aggressive digital health initiatives.

Strategic partnerships and alliances are key in enhancing technology portfolios and ensuring seamless market entry.

Regional Disparities and Growth Drivers

The report reveals regional disparities, with the Americas at the forefront due to substantial investments in healthcare IT and early AI diagnostics adoption. Conversely, Europe's regulatory landscape and the Middle East & Africa's telehealth infrastructure present diverse opportunities. Asia-Pacific is notable for integrating AI-enabled tools in high-volume imaging workflows, indicative of how market entry strategies must adapt to regional nuances.

Competitive Landscape Strategies

Market leaders are enhancing competitive positions through acquisitions, partnerships, and technological alliances. Established companies enrich imaging platforms with AI-based analytics, while pure-play vendors focus on swift, innovative development cycles. Such strategic moves allow these vendors to gain a competitive advantage and meet the nuanced demands of healthcare organizations.

Strategic Imperatives

Industry leaders are called to develop open, scalable platforms that facilitate integration with third-party systems, reducing obsolescence risks and fostering long-term relationships. Engaging with regulatory bodies and investing in clinical studies are critical for aligning with data security requirements and ensuring reimbursement model advantages. By prioritizing open platforms and solid customer support, companies can reinforce their market leadership for the future.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Increasing integration of AI-driven risk stratification algorithms in lung cancer screening workflows

5.2. Rising adoption of ultra-low-dose CT protocols to minimize radiation exposure in lung screening

5.3. Expansion of telehealth-based lung cancer screening programs in underserved rural areas

5.4. Evolution of deep learning models for automated nodule detection and malignancy classification

5.5. Growing implementation of cloud-based data analytics platforms for large-scale screening studies

5.6. Surge in multiomics biomarker incorporation for personalized lung cancer screening assessments

5.7. Advancements in patient engagement tools leveraging mobile applications for screening adherence



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Lung Cancer Screening Software Market, by Software Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Integrated Solutions

8.3. Standalone



9. Lung Cancer Screening Software Market, by Functionality

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Data Collection and Reporting

9.3. Lung Cancer Screening Patient Management Software

9.4. Lung Cancer Screening Radiology Solution

9.5. Nodule Management Software

9.6. Patient Coordination and Workflow



10. Lung Cancer Screening Software Market, by Lung Cancer Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

10.3. Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)



11. Lung Cancer Screening Software Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Early Detection

11.3. Risk Assessment

11.4. Treatment Monitoring



12. Lung Cancer Screening Software Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Cancer Centers

12.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

12.4. Hospitals

12.5. Research Institutions



13. Lung Cancer Screening Software Market, by Deployment Mode

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Cloud-based

13.3. On-premise



14. Americas Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. Argentina



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United Kingdom

15.3. Germany

15.4. France

15.5. Russia

15.6. Italy

15.7. Spain

15.8. United Arab Emirates

15.9. Saudi Arabia

15.10. South Africa

15.11. Denmark

15.12. Netherlands

15.13. Qatar

15.14. Finland

15.15. Sweden

15.16. Nigeria

15.17. Egypt

15.18. Turkey

15.19. Israel

15.20. Norway

15.21. Poland

15.22. Switzerland



16. Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

16.1. Introduction

16.2. China

16.3. India

16.4. Japan

16.5. Australia

16.6. South Korea

16.7. Indonesia

16.8. Thailand

16.9. Philippines

16.10. Malaysia

16.11. Singapore

16.12. Vietnam

16.13. Taiwan



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this Lung Cancer Screening Software Market report include:

Aidoc Medical, Ltd.

Behold.ai Limited

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

ContextVision AB

DeepHealth, Inc. by RadNet, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Infervision Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lunit Inc.

Optellum Ltd.

Proscia Inc.

Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited

RadLogics, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Viz.ai, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

