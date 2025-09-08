3D Printing Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Stratasys, EOS, and 3D Systems Lead with Advanced Technologies, Strategic Partnerships, and Global Expansions

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D Printing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for 3D Printing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 25 3D Printing Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



3D printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing (AM), involves creating a three-dimensional solid object using digital files and various materials. Common materials used in 3D printing include metals, ceramics, wax, powders, and filaments. The object is formed by depositing successive layers of material, with each layer representing a thin horizontal slice of the final object. This technique allows users to produce complex geometries while using less material compared to conventional manufacturing methods. Over time, 3D printers have become more popular among hobbyists and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping them enhance productivity and reduce manufacturing costs.



Three-dimensional (3D) printing is a method of constructing a physical 3D object from a digital design by layering thin sections of material - whether solid, powdered, or liquid - typically in a horizontal, layer-by-layer fashion. Unlike subtractive manufacturing techniques, this process builds up the object rather than cutting it away. Also known as additive manufacturing (AM) or freeform fabrication, the term '3D printing' is commonly used in consumer contexts, while 'AM' is more prevalent in industrial applications. 3D printing serves various purposes, including prototyping, tooling, and the production of functional components. These functional parts are utilized across a range of sectors such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, jewelry, education, tooling, consumer goods, and the fields of art and architecture.



The 360 Quadrant maps the 3D Printing companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the 3D Printing quadrant. Key players in the 3D Printing market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Stratasys



Stratasys is a global leader in 3D printing, excelling in advanced additive solutions for various industrial applications. The company provides cutting-edge technologies like FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and P3, catering to industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, and medical sectors. Their product portfolio is enhanced by software like GrabCAD, which facilitates seamless manufacturing experiences. Stratasys's strategic initiatives, including key partnerships, have solidified its market share, allowing expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia. Their commitment to innovation and quality places them as a pivotal force in the 3D printing landscape.



EOS GmbH



EOS GmbH is renowned for its focus on direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) and polymer technology, supporting metals and plastics-based solutions. Their systems, particularly used for prototype development and serial production, are instrumental in sectors like aerospace and industrial manufacturing. The firm's commitment to refining their product offering is evident in their continuous investment in technology, thereby reinforcing their market positioning and enabling wide application adaptability.



3D Systems, Inc.



3D Systems, Inc. is a pioneering entity in the 3D printing domain, known for innovative product solutions across diverse applications. The company's extensive portfolio includes 3D printers, materials, software, and services, designed to meet the nuanced needs of industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace. Consistent product innovations and strategic collaborations have propelled the company to a robust market position, fostering significant customer base expansion globally. Their emphasis on providing cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions has led to strong customer retention and operational scalability across key regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Evolution of 3D Printing

3.2.1 Impact of 3D Printing, by Vertical

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Ease in Manufacturing of Customized Products

3.3.1.2 Reduction in Manufacturing Costs and Process Downtime

3.3.1.3 Increasing Government-Led Investments in 3D Printing Projects

3.3.1.4 Availability of Various Industrial-Grade 3D Printing Materials

3.3.1.5 High Demand for Lightweight Yet Durable Parts in Aerospace & Defense Vertical

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Lack of Standardized Testing Methods to Verify Mechanical Properties of 3D Printing Materials and High Raw Material Costs

3.3.2.2 Inadequate Design and Process Control Data due to Lack of Printing Material Specifications

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Products and Supplies in Post-Pandemic Scenario

3.3.3.2 Rapid Advancements in Printing Technologies and Materials and Development of Knowledge and Skill Progression Frameworks

3.3.3.3 Emerging Applications of 3D Printing Technology in Automotive, Printed Electronics, Jewelry, and Education Verticals

3.3.3.4 Advancements in 3D Printing Materials

3.3.4 Challenges

3.3.4.1 Ensuring Consistent Quality of Final 3D-Printed Products with Repeatable and Stable Production Processes

3.3.4.2 Threat of Copyright Infringement

3.3.4.3 Decline in Sales of 3D Printing Devices Attributed to Recession

3.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1 Research and Development Engineers

3.5.2 Material and Software Providers

3.5.3 Manufacturers

3.5.4 Service Providers

3.5.5 End-user Industries

3.5.6 After-Sales Service Providers

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6.1 Material Suppliers

3.6.1.1 Polymer Providers

3.6.1.2 Metal Providers

3.6.2 Software Providers

3.6.3 Printer Providers

3.6.3.1 Industrial 3D Printer Providers

3.6.3.2 Desktop 3D Printer Providers

3.6.4 Service Providers

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technology

3.7.1.1 Hybrid Manufacturing

3.7.1.2 Meld Process

3.7.2 Complementary Technology

3.7.2.1 3D Bioprinting and Tissue Engineering

3.7.2.2 IoT Integration and Connectivity

3.7.3 Adjacent Technology

3.7.3.1 Computer Numerical Control (Cnc) Machining

3.7.3.2 Injection Molding

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 List of Patents

3.9 Key Conferences and Events

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2022-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix for 3D Printers: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Overall Footprint

4.7.5.2 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.3 Application Footprint

4.7.5.4 Vertical Footprint

4.7.5.5 Regional Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Stratasys

Eos GmbH

Hp Development Company, L.P.

3D Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Materialise

Nano Dimension

Voxeljet AG

Slm Solutions (Acquired by Nikon India Pvt Ltd)

Renishaw PLC.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Optomec, Inc.

Prodways Group

Ultimaker

Tiertime

Xyzprinting

Hoganas Ab

Uniontech

Nexa3D

Trumpf

Formlabs

Shapeways

Carbon, Inc.

Nanovoxel

Rapid Shape GmbH

