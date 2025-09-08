Cloud Computing Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud Lead with AI-Driven Innovation, Hybrid Solutions, and Global Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cloud Computing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Cloud Computing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 35 Cloud Computing Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Cloud computing has transitioned over the past five years from merely a technology enabler to a fundamental element of modern IT strategies. This shift has been propelled by the rapid rise of digital workloads, the demand for real-time analytics, and the necessity for adaptable, cost-effective infrastructure. This evolution has set the stage for ongoing growth as organizations increasingly focus on agility, security, and scalability. As companies move away from outdated systems and on-premises setups, cloud computing has become central to digital transformation strategies across industries.



According to Microsoft, Cloud computing is the delivery of computing services - including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence - over the internet ('the cloud') to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. You typically pay only for cloud services you use, helping you lower your operating costs, run your infrastructure more efficiently, and scale as your business needs change.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Cloud Computing companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Cloud Computing quadrant. Key players in the Cloud Computing market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Microsoft



Microsoft leads the cloud computing market with a robust presence, offering a unified cloud experience through Microsoft Azure. The company's strength lies in its diverse product portfolio, encompassing productivity tools, infrastructure services, and AI-driven solutions. Microsoft's ability to support hybrid and multicloud architectures has fostered widespread enterprise adoption, contributing to significant revenue growth. The company continuously innovates in areas like generative AI, cybersecurity, and analytics.



Amazon Web Services (AWS)



AWS is a prominent player in the cloud computing ecosystem, boasting a wide array of services from compute and storage to AI and ML. Its extensive global infrastructure and pioneering advantage allow AWS to cater to a broad range of clients, including startups and large enterprises. AWS's strong market presence is driven by continuous product development and innovative hybrid cloud offerings. The company's scalable solutions for critical workloads underpin its consistent market growth.



Google Cloud



Google Cloud is rapidly advancing in the cloud space, marked by impressive revenue growth. The focus on AI-driven services and robust cloud architecture highlights Google's commitment to innovation. Google Cloud's vast suite of tools, including Google Compute Engine and Google Cloud Storage, offers comprehensive solutions that meet diverse customer needs. The company actively expands its cloud capabilities, integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance its competitive edge.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Operational Resilience & Digital Sovereignty Imperative

3.2.1.2 Rising Demand for AI

3.2.1.3 Accelerated Spending on Cloud

3.2.1.4 Personalized Customer Experience

3.2.1.5 Need for Disaster Recovery and Contingency Plans

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Trust Deficit in Cloud Adoption Extends Beyond Basic Security

3.2.2.2 Lack of Technical Knowledge and Expertise

3.2.2.3 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Intelligent Infusion of AI and ML Unlocks Greater Cloud Value

3.2.3.2 Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices

3.2.3.3 Increasing Government Initiatives

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Multi-Cloud Complexity and Integration Challenges Hinder Seamless Cloud Operations

3.2.4.2 Risk of Vendor Lock-In

3.2.4.3 High Complexity due to Adoption of Multi-Cloud Model

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Containerization

3.6.1.2 Virtualization

3.6.1.3 Orchestration

3.6.1.4 Software-Defined Networking (Sdn) & Network Functions Virtualization (Nfv)

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

3.6.2.2 Cybersecurity & Compliance

3.6.2.3 Devops & Ci/Cd

3.6.2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)

3.6.2.5 Big Data & Data Analytics

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 5G

3.6.3.2 Edge Computing

3.6.3.3 Industry Cloud

3.6.3.4 Green Cloud Computing

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9.1 Impact of Generative AI on Cloud Computing Market

3.9.1.1 Top Use Cases & Market Potential

3.9.1.2 Key Use Cases



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Brand/Product Comparison

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Cloud Computing Market: Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Cloud Computing Market: Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 Cloud Computing Market: Service Model Footprint

4.6.5.4 Cloud Computing Market: Deployment Model Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startup/SMEs, 2024

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics of Key Vendors

4.8.1 Company Valuation of Key Vendors

4.8.2 Financial Metrics of Key Vendors

4.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Oracle

Salesforce

Alibaba Cloud

IBM

SAP

Adobe

Tencent Cloud

Huawei

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies

Dropbox

Nutanix

Akamai Technologies

Saudi Telecom Company

Kyndryl

Atos SE

Ntt Data Corporation

Workday

Fujitsu

Broadcom

Rackspace Technology

Dxc Technology

Nec Corporation

Joyent

Digitalocean

Ovh Cloud

Navisite

Infor

Sage

Intuit

Opentext

Cisco

Box

Zoho

Citrix

Epicor

Upland Software

Servicenow

Ifs

App Maisters

Zymr

Jdv Technologies

Tudip Technologies

Visartech

Cloudflex

Vultr

Pcloud

Cloud4C

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri367r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.