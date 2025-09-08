Gynecological Devices Market Size Soars USD 25.36 Billion by 2034 | Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gynecological devices market size was estimated at USD 11.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 25.36 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.68%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidence of disorders and advancements in minimally invasive procedures, which fuel the growth.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global market share by 39% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing gynecological devices market in the coming years.

By product, the surgical devices segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during 2025-2034.

By product, the diagnostic imaging systems segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment led the global market in 2024.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

Gynecological devices are medical devices specifically designed for the care and treatment of women’s health. These devices aid in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of several gynecological disorders. Some common examples of gynecological devices include forceps & clamps, cervical dilators, vaginal speculums, scissors, and retractors. These devices are used for a wide range of applications, from routine check-ups and prenatal care to surgical procedures. They are also used for managing gynecological cancers. These devices enable healthcare providers to diagnose conditions earlier, monitor pregnancies more effectively, and perform surgeries with greater precision and less invasiveness.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Gynecological Devices Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing incidence of disorders, advances in minimally invasive procedures, technological advances, nets, and innovations like AI-enabled ultrasound imaging systems, 3D endoscopes, and wireless endoscopic cameras, which help improve diagnostic accuracy and also help in expanding treatment options, which fuels the growth of the market. Other key growth drivers are the increased demand for advanced devices and improved patient outcomes, which further boost the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Gynecological Devices Market?

Research and Development (R&D):

Manufacturers are investing in R&D to create efficient devices for accurate diagnoses, minimized operating times, and durable, autoclavable instruments.



Growing Awareness:

Increased awareness among women about the importance of regular check-ups is also positively impacting the market.



Increasing Incidence of Gynecological Conditions:

A greater number of women are being diagnosed with conditions such as cervical cancer, extended bleeding, and polycystic ovary syndrome, creating higher demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices.



Shift Towards Minimally Invasive (MI) Procedures:

The benefits of MI surgeries, such as quicker patient recovery and better cosmetic outcomes, are leading to their increased use and the development of related devices.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Gynecological Devices Market?

The key challenges that hinder the growth of the market are the high costs of advanced devices, which limit their purchase, limited access in underserved areas, reimbursement issues, regulatory and safety concerns, strict regulatory approvals, regulatory disparity, device safety, low awareness, cultural stigma, and a shortage of skilled professionals, which limit the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Gynecological Devices Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global market share by 39% in 2024. North America remains a leading region in the gynecological devices market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, and significant investments in women’s health. The rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, supportive reimbursement policies, and the presence of major device manufacturers strengthen regional growth. Additionally, growing awareness and screening programs for cancers and reproductive health create a strong demand for both surgical and diagnostic gynecological devices.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Gynecological Devices Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing gynecological devices market in the coming years. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid expansion in the gynecological devices market, supported by growing healthcare investments, rising awareness of women’s health, and increasing prevalence of gynecological diseases. Expanding hospital networks, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the affordability of diagnostic imaging systems further drive adoption. Countries in this region are focusing on early disease detection and improved maternal health, fueling demand for advanced gynecological surgical and imaging devices.

Segmental Insights

By Product,

The surgical devices segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during 2025-2034. Surgical devices hold a significant share of the gynecological devices market, covering instruments used in minimally invasive surgeries, endoscopy, hysteroscopy, and laparoscopy. Increasing demand for advanced tools with precision, safety, and reduced recovery times drives adoption. Rising cases of gynecological disorders such as fibroids, endometriosis, and cancers have further boosted the need for reliable surgical solutions. Technological innovation continues to enhance efficiency in both routine and complex procedures.

The diagnostic imaging systems segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging systems are crucial in the early detection and monitoring of gynecological conditions. Devices such as ultrasound systems, MRI, and other imaging tools provide detailed visualization for accurate diagnosis. Increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, advancements in 3D and portable imaging solutions, and rising awareness of women’s health have spurred growth. Their role in detecting cancers, reproductive health issues, and pregnancy-related complications ensures steady market demand.

By End-Use,

The hospitals & clinics segment led the global market in 2024. Hospitals and clinics dominate the adoption of gynecological devices due to their advanced infrastructure and availability of skilled professionals. These facilities rely heavily on both surgical devices and diagnostic imaging systems to provide comprehensive women’s healthcare. The high patient inflow, preference for minimally invasive procedures, and integration of advanced imaging technologies strengthen the position of this segment, making hospitals and clinics the primary end users globally.

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Ambulatory surgical centers are rapidly emerging as preferred venues for gynecological procedures. Their advantages include cost-effectiveness, shorter waiting times, and patient convenience. Equipped with surgical and diagnostic devices, these centers cater to minimally invasive treatments, particularly hysteroscopy and laparoscopy. Growing preference for outpatient care, supported by technological advancements in portable and compact devices, is driving the adoption of gynecological devices across ambulatory surgical centers worldwide.

Recent Developments

I n September 2024, Olympus announced the launch of a novel 4K camera head, CH-S700-08-LB, for endoscopic urology and gynecology procedures. The camera is compatible with the Visera Elite III video system and is available in Europe. The company aims to market in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

n September 2024, Olympus announced the launch of a novel 4K camera head, CH-S700-08-LB, for endoscopic urology and gynecology procedures. The camera is compatible with the Visera Elite III video system and is available in Europe. The company aims to market in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In April 2024, GE Healthcare announced the launch of ultrasound systems, Voluson Signature 20 and 18, for women’s health imaging. The system is integrated with AI and other advanced tools, facilitating faster examination and delivering a clearer picture of various conditions impacting women’s health.

Gynecological Devices Market Key Players

Bioteque America

Boston Scientific

CooperSurgical, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Gynemed

Gynex Corporation

Gynocare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Samsung Medison

Sonio SAS

Stryker Corporation

Veol Medical Technologies



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Surgical Devices Gynecological Endoscopy Devices Hysteroscope Colposcope Resectoscope Laparoscope Endoscopic Imaging Systems Endometrial Ablation Devices Hydrothermal Ablation Devices Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Balloon Ablation Devices Others (Microwave, Laser) Fluid Management Systems Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices Permanent Birth Control Intra Uterine Devices (IUD) Intravaginal Rings Subdermal Contraceptive Implants

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Handheld Instruments Vaginal Speculum Tenaculum Curettes Trocars Market Biopsy Forceps Others



By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





